How to complete the Phantom Blade Zero Heart of the Fist quest

The Phantom Blade Zero Heart of the Fist side quest is a very simple one, tasking you with finding the grave of the Iron Fist Master and leaving some incense there for the Iron Fiend. Unfortunately, the only hint that the game gives you is that the grave is in the Mirrorwood. Thankfully, it's not very far at all and you will have walked past the grave at least once or twice while playing through Phantom Blade, so this is where to find it.
Phantom Blade Zero Heart of the Fist grave location
The Iron Fist Master's grave is very close to the Burial Grounds Bell on the eastern side of the Crimson Forest. Fast travel to this location, then head over to the large grave in the middle of this icy clearing.
Interact with this grave and you'll see a cutscene of Soul burning some incense to honor the fallen master. You'll then immediately be rewarded with the Fist Fragment: Shell item which automatically combines with the Fist Fragment: Core you got after fighting the Iron Fiend the first time. They form the Worldbreaker Fist, which is the necessary item for Soul Tempering the Iron Gauntlets Phantom Edge.
And that's the end of Heart of the Fist! Now you should carry on exploring the frozen parts of the Crimson Forest. I recommend going back to the Sha-Chi Tower and sparring with the Jade Dancer and Iron Fiend for the 'Use It Against Them' quest if you haven’t already, as this is how you get the Soul Tempering item for the Fiend Saws dual swords. Then you can finish off the Phantom Blade Zero Triple Threat quest by getting to the end of the forest and facing the Phantom Blade Zero Three-Faced Puppet once again.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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