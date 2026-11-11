How to find the Super Cuccos in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

Super Cuccos in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake are part of a game given to you by Talon at the Lon-Lon Ranch. Like in the original OoT, the Super Cucco-findin' Game is all about trying to pick out the three Super Cuccos from the group of chicken-like birds, going largely by luck and by efficiency. If you can find all three, Talon will reward you with some milk straight from the ranch, so I'll explain for you how to get these rewards as easily as possible.
Super Cucco-findin' Game in Ocarina of Time Remake explained
Winning the Super Cucco-findin' Game in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is about observation at first, then about speed and a little luck.
To win, you need to pick up all three Super Cuccos in 30 seconds, but there are no visual indicators that actually mark them out differently from the others.
With that in mind, this is the best approach to win the game and find all three Super Cuccos:
During the cutscene where Talon throws out the Super Cuccos, try to see where they land. It's in-engine, so you can try to keep track of at least one of them.
Go straight for the Super Cucco that you've observed. Get it out of the way and register it.
Start working through the Cuccos as fast as possible. Grab them and throw them down immediately, ideally trying to throw them into a specific corner of the room so you can effectively sort the confirmed and unconfirmed cuccos from the wider flock. They'll keep moving around of course, but it can help a little bit to differentiate which ones you've handled.
There is a certain amount of luck and speed involved here, and unlike the Zelda Ocarina of Time Treasure Chest Game, there's no item that will allow you to cheat the system and effectively guarantee victory.
Each attempt will cost you 10 Rupees, but if you win, you'll get A Bottle of Lon-Lon Milk, a consumable that restores hearts when drunk. He'll also sell you refills from this point on for 30 Rupees each.
The more important reward is actually the bottle itself. These containers are rare in OoT, and can be reused to hold all kind of useful items, from spirits to bugs to potions. Treasure them!
Want more Switch 2 news?
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.