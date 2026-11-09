Princess Ruto's location in Zelda Ocarina of Time

Princess Ruto in Zelda Ocarina of Time is a Zora monarch you need to find, as she has the Spiritual Stone of Water you need to open the Temple of Time and continue. But Ruto's location is unknown when you first arrive in Zora's Domain, much to the concern of her father. King Zora has no idea where to look, but don't worry: I'll show you where to find Princess Ruto's location in OOT, and how to track down the clues she's left behind.
How to find Princess Ruto in Ocarina of Time Remake
After reaching Zora's Domain, you need to track down the princess using the clues left behind. Here's all the steps involved.
Speak to the Zora who teaches diving, at the upper level of the waterfall. He'll give you a minigame where you have to dive and collect 5 pearls he dropped into the pool below within a time limit.
If you succeed, he'll give you the "Silver Scale", that allows you to dive longer.
In the same pool, use your improved diving to swim through the tunnel. You should arrive in Hyrule Lake.
Near some ruined pillars on the shore, you'll see a Zora swimming around. Glowing blue between the pillars is a bottle – dive down and grab it.
The bottle has a note from Ruto explaining that she's been swallowed by Lord Jabu-Jabu.
Take the note back to Zora's Domain and show it to King Zora. He will very slowly scooch out of the way to let you pass to Zora Fountain, where Lord Jabu-Jabu is found.
Before you go, go to the merchant shopkeeper in Zora's Domain and buy a fish from him. You'll need it in a moment.
In Zora Fountain, place the fish in the bowl-like indentation in front of the giant Lord Jabu-Jabu.
Eager to eat the fish, Jabu-Jabu will suck it – and Link – into his mouth. Scary, but inside, you'll find Princess Ruto!
Lord Jabu-Jabu's belly is a dungeon in its own right, and while Ruto is found inside near the entrance, you'll have to physically carry her to the exit and through the puzzles and challenges ahead. There's nothing wrong with her – she just refuses to walk under her own power.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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