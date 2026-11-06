Full Happy Mask Shop walkthrough in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

The Happy Mask Shop in Zelda Ocarina of Time has you run around Hyrule trading masks with characters for Rupees, including the Skull Mask, Spooky Mask, Bunny Hood, and the Keaton mask. Though these masks only serve as commodities to be traded with specific characters, if you can allocate all four to the right characters and complete this OOT quest, the Happy Mask Shop will give you access to four new masks that all have a very specific utility. Below I'll show you how to hand out all the Masks and the specific locations you need to look.
Keep in mind that the Switch 2 version is the same as the original, in that the Happy Mask Shop won't open in The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time until you open the passage to the Goron City. Fortunately, the guard who opens the passage will actually tell you that the Mask Shop is now open, flagging that you can start this questline.
Keaton Mask
Bought from the Mask Shop for 10 Rupees, you need to give this to the Guard in Kakariko Village who opens the passage for you, the same one who lets you know that the Mask Shop is open. He'll give you 15 Rupees in return.
The moment you enter, head left through the hollow trunk to meet The Skull Kid, playing a tune on top of a log. He, understandably, will offer to take the Skull Mask from you, though only pay you ten for it. Cheapskate.
Spooky Mask
After buying the Spooky Mask for 30 Rupees, head back to Kakariko Village, and this time take the East exit to the Graveyard, but do so during daytime. Here you'll find a boy wandering around. Speak to him to give him the Spooky Mask, for which he'll give you 30 Rupees back.
Bunny Hood
The final mask in this sequence is bought for 50 Rupees. You can only sell it once you've progressed to the point where you have obtained the Three Spiritual Stones in the main story.
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Once this happens, head to Hyrule Field. There'll be a man who runs in circles around the field, practicing his running. If you go during the night, he'll be sitting beside the road and you won't have to keep pace. Either way, if you give him the Bunny Hood, he will entirely fill your wallet with Rupees, so it's a good idea to have expanded it as much as possible prior to the trade to really capitalize on that.
Happy Mask Shop rewards
Having given these masks out, the Happy Mask Shop will now have four new masks in store that you can get, all of which serve a particular function. Here's what they do:
Mask of Truth: Allows you to speak with the Gossip Stones when worn. These stones can provide useful information.
Gerudo Mask: Triggers unique dialogue from certain characters.
Goron Mask: Triggers unique dialogue from certain characters.
Zora Mask: Triggers unique dialogue from certain characters.
It's really only the Mask of Truth that provides the major advantage to gameplay, though some of the dialogue options and reactions from NPCs can prompt interesting lore information. Likewise, the cash infusion delivered by the Bunny Hood NPC can make Link incredibly rich, a great reward in and of itself.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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