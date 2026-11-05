Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake already running on PC mere hours after Switch 2 launch: "You played the song of decompile"

In the age of emulators, vibe-coded copies, and console hackers galore, it's not exactly surprising that folks have been cracking Switch games – a practice that, obviously, doesn't meet Nintendo's strict standards.
Still, it happens, and posts showing the Ocarina of Time remake running on a computer are now circulating online… and they started to do so mere hours after its global launch, which is a bit mind-boggling, to say the least.
It all started over on YouTube, it seems, where a player uploaded a recording of what appears to be the Ocarina of Time remake running on their PC, along with some handy diagnostic information noting that it hits 60 frames per second in cutscenes while the GPU temperature remains steady at around 40 degrees Celsius or so.
Although I won't dive into the details here, the player says they pulled it off via an "experimental" emulator of the Switch 2.
They do also note that no piracy was involved, as the game itself was dumped from their real copy – a wild thought, considering how quickly they seemingly got it up and running on their PC.
Commenters discuss how brain-scratching this timing truly is, with one writing, "Already at 20-30fps with 60fps cutscenes? Bro, we might be playing this on PC at a stable 60fps before GTA 6." While I'm not so sure about that, I get the whole surprise factor.
My favorite reply, however, jests, "You played the song of decompile."
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.