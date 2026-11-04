The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's Metacritic score makes it the highest-rated game of 2026, but even it can't reach the original's near-perfect score

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A score of 96 puts it in as one of the 20 highest-rated games of all-time

Ocarina of time remake
(Image credit: Nintendo)
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Reviews for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake have arrived with the Metacritic score placing it as the highest-rated game of 2026 but below the N64 original.

Over on Metacritic, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's score currently sits at 96 after 42 reviews, making it the highest-rated game of 2026 and beating out the likes of Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem, and Pokemon Pokopia.

Unsurprisingly, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on N64 was not surpassed by this remake as far as Metacritic is concerned, with the original version being the sole game on the platform to have a score of 99 – making it the highest-rated game of all-time by default. However, what it has done is surpass Nintendo's previous attempt at remaking the classic adventure on the 3DS, with Ocarina of Time 3D sitting at a score of 94.

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In the GamesRadar+ The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time review, staff writer Anna Koselke awarded the game full marks with a score of five out of five, calling it "a remake for the ages." She adds "it's as timeless as it ever was, managing to recreate one of the most beautiful games to date without compromising the magic of its 1998 predecessor – only adding to it."

As far as scores go, out of the 42 reviews, Metacritic classes all 42 as positive, with 25 outlets giving it full marks on their review scales. Really, the only question now is if GTA 6 can unseat it as the highest-rated game of 2026.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake had a Breath of the Wild quality-of-life feature until the series producer made devs take it out because it ruined "important" moments.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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