Despite leading Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, it's Ocarina of Time that series lead Eiji Aonuma comes back to the most

The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma says he always goes back to Ocarina of Time whenever he thinks about the series.
Despite being one of the many children of Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto, Eiji Aonuma is the most significant contributor to the Legend of Zelda series. Since serving as one of the directors on Ocarina of Time, Aonuma has been involved in every entry since, later becoming the series producer and de facto face of the series.
In a The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake edition of Nintendo'sAsk the Developer series, Aonuma notes that despite his involvement in every single entry since then, it's his first experience with the series that defines how he approaches the games. He explains, "Whenever I think about Legend of Zelda games, I often find myself returning to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and reflecting on the things we were thinking about during its development. That’s how memorable the title was for me."
Ocarina of Time remake producer Hidemaro Fujibayashi – who directed Oracle of Seasons | Ages and The Minish Cap at Capcom before joining Nintendo and directing Skyward Sword, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom – adds to this, saying that "Even within the series, I think The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was a real turning point." He notes the "core concepts of exploration and discovery" that have been crucial to the series since its inception, adding that "Ocarina of Time, as the first 3D title in the series, demonstrated that this experience could remain the core of the series’ appeal."
"When adventuring in a vast world, what truly matters are the encounters you have with people and enemies along the way," Aonuma adds, saying, "I believe it was with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that we began consciously pursuing those ideas to further refine the game."
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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