Zelda lead Eiji Aonuma is "very interested to see what the younger staff will imagine" for the future of the series as he lends his support to guide the next game

Eiji Aonuma says he's giving the younger staff on the Zelda team guidance about the next mainline title in the series.
Despite effectively being a yearly franchise at this point through remakes, remasters, and spinoffs, all eyes are on what the core Zelda team has been up to for the last three years. While it's only been two years since the last mainline game in the series in Echoes of Wisdom (developed by Grezzo), and with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake right around the corner, many are waiting to see what the follow-up to Tears of the Kingdom will be as the next major entry in the series.
Speaking to AFP following his receiving one of France's top honors – a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters – Aonuma noted that some of the team on the Ocarina of Time remake haven't even played the N64 original, saying that "thanks to these young people" the remake came into being. And while he has been part of the franchise since the original Ocarina of Time was released, he doesn't seem to be leaving the series any time soon.
In his speech, Aonuma said, "I'm very interested to see what the younger staff will imagine" for the series' future, and that he's "extremely happy" to offer guidance and "think together" about what the next Zelda game will look like.
Currently, Nintendo has given no indication of when we can expect the next Zelda game or what it'll be, but since it'll be four years since the release of Tears of the Kingdom next May, I'm hoping we'll know more in the near future.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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