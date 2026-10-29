Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC release time and date

Guides
By
Published

Crimson Desert's first major DLC comes out October 29

A sailable ship in the Crimson Desert DLC
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)
0

The new Crimson Desert DLC, Charting the Unknown, will be out soon, but if you're a die hard fan of the enormous fantasy world, you'll want to know the exact release time and date, so you can start leaping into this ocean-themed adventure as soon as possible. Charting the Unknown will have simultaneous releases on all major platforms where Crimson Desert is available, so the release times and dates will apply for every console out there.

All release times for the Crimson Desert DLC Charting the Unknown

All global release times for the Crimson Desert DLC

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The Crimson Desert DLC Charting the Unknown will release at the following times, depending on your region and time zone:

  • PDT / West Coast: 3PM, October 29 2026
  • EDT / East Coast: 6PM, October 29 2026
  • UK / GMT: 10PM, October 29 2026
  • Europe / CET: 11PM, October 29 2026

It should go without saying that the Charting the Unknown DLC is exactly that: an expansion pack that requires the full game, not a standalone.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Pearl Abyss have also stated that players will have needed to complete the main story quest of Crimson Desert to access all the content available, so if you haven't beaten the final boss, you'll want to go back into the game and quickly work your way through to the end credits. Likewise, the game has been through multiple major updates at a pretty consistent rate since its launch, so if you haven't played it for a while, you might be well advised to go back in and see what's changed since the last time you were in.

Crimson Desert skills: Crimson Desert weapons:Is Crimson Desert multiplayer?:

Crimson Desert skills: Choose the best powers
Crimson Desert weapons: Find the deadliest sword
Is Crimson Desert multiplayer?: Can you adventure with friends?

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Well, anyone could have seen this coming
    1
    FromSoftware admits it: The Duskbloods delayed to 2027 as the devs respond to network test feedback
  2. 2
    Lego Marvel set brings back an icon, but makes it so much more affordable
  3. 3
    The best games releasing in November 2026
  4. 4
    Over 20 years later, GTA Vice City is still a role model for the open-world genre
  5. 5
    The best movies you need to watch in November 2026