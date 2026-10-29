Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC release time and date

The new Crimson Desert DLC, Charting the Unknown, will be out soon, but if you're a die hard fan of the enormous fantasy world, you'll want to know the exact release time and date, so you can start leaping into this ocean-themed adventure as soon as possible. Charting the Unknown will have simultaneous releases on all major platforms where Crimson Desert is available, so the release times and dates will apply for every console out there.
All release times for the Crimson Desert DLC Charting the Unknown
The Crimson Desert DLC Charting the Unknown will release at the following times, depending on your region and time zone:
PDT / West Coast: 3PM, October 29 2026
EDT / East Coast: 6PM, October 29 2026
UK / GMT: 10PM, October 29 2026
Europe / CET: 11PM, October 29 2026
It should go without saying that the Charting the Unknown DLC is exactly that: an expansion pack that requires the full game, not a standalone.
Pearl Abyss have also stated that players will have needed to complete the main story quest of Crimson Desert to access all the content available, so if you haven't beaten the final boss, you'll want to go back into the game and quickly work your way through to the end credits. Likewise, the game has been through multiple major updates at a pretty consistent rate since its launch, so if you haven't played it for a while, you might be well advised to go back in and see what's changed since the last time you were in.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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