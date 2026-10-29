How to complete the Phantom Blade Zero Whence The Weeping quest

The Phantom Blade Zero 'Whence The Weeping' quest is one of the first you'll pick up as Soul can hear a woman crying in the Weeping Creek Valley with no clear source, but there's not much to be done at first. This is a long-term quest that doesn't really require you to do anything specific for many hours – just following the main story will suffice. That means there's not much to explain but if you want to know when you need to be paying attention to 'Whence The Weeping' and how to complete it, here's what you need to do.
I've kept things vague but be aware of mild spoilers below!
Phantom Blade Zero Whence the Weeping walkthrough
As mentioned, the 'Whence the Weeping' quest in Phantom Blade Zero mostly leaves you to your own devices throughout the early stages of the game. That means you don't have to really do anything but be patient until about halfway through:
After first hearing the weeping in the Weeping Creek Valley and beginning the 'Whence The Weeping' quest, you must "find the source" of the weeping, though there is no source to find here. Just press on through the creek to reach the Crimson Forest.
Follow the main quest through the Crimson Forest and you'll pick up more details about the weeping, eventually leading you to the final boss of the area. Beat them to reach the next region, the Village of Lu.
Carry on and you'll meet Jewel in the Village of Lu region. Exhaust all her dialogue options, particularly the one about 'faint weeping', to learn about the Illusory Pipa and the Chord, who seems to be the source of the weeping and is likely in the northern mountains.
Reach the Pangzhen region and meet Myst, then beat the final boss of Pangzhen to unlock a way into the Meigu Lake region.
Find all three pieces of the Illusory Pipa and visit Myst to repair it.
Head to the barrier in Meigu Lake and use the pipa to bring it down, then enter the now accessible region beyond.
Defeat the final boss of this region to finally complete the quest.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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