Smile 3 is happening, but its creator isn't sticking around for the trilogy's end

Smile 3 is in the works, but with a major creative change that might make you frown.
As confirmed by Variety, Parker Finn – the writer-director of the first two Smile movies – will only be onboard as producer this time around. Instead, David Bruckner (2022's Hellraiser) will direct, with Cape Fear showrunner Nick Antosca penning the script.
Little is known about Smile 3 just yet, though Finn reportedly "pitched the framework" for the trilogy-capper.
With how Smile 2 ended, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the third movie massively increase in scale, especially given the sheer amount of people who – in theory – should be hosting the curse now.
The first two Smile movies revolve around a grin-inducing curse that can only be broken by murdering someone in front of a witness. 2022's Smile was a breakout hit, grossing over $200 million at the box office. Its follow-up, starring Naomi Scott, was less successful than its predecessor but fans praised the premise of popstar Skye Riley's comeback tour gone very, very wrong.
Finn, meanwhile, will be forging another path in the horror space with 2027's Possession remake, starring new James Bond hopeful Callum Turner and Margaret Qualley.
Elsewhere in the horror space, 2027 is shaping up to be a killer year. Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist: Martyrs is on the way, as are A Quiet Place Part 3, The Conjuring: First Communion, a new Paranormal Activity, and a Blair Witch Project reboot. Now that really gives us something to smile about.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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