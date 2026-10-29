The Watcher has appeared in VisionQuest, and that usually means bad news

The Watcher has appeared in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment during the latest episode of VisionQuest.
In episode 6, during the scene where the power fluctuates in Madripoor, the camera zooms in on a group TV screens. In the doorway, however, you may spot a pair of glowing eyes belonging to The Watcher, the omniscient figure who oversees major events in the Marvel universe.
See it for yourself below, or scroll to 32:41 to spy it in action.
This isn't just a trick of the light, either. Showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed it is, indeed, The Watcher on Twitter. He wrote, "Good eye. Or… eyes."
Whatever comes next, it's almost certainly not going to be good news for the MCU. Traditionally, The Watcher has only appeared during times of great change and cataclysmic shifts – including the emergence of Infinity Ultron on multiverse animated series What If…?, upon Vanessa's death in Daredevil: Born Again, and just prior to a mutant massacre in X-Men '97.
With Jocasta and Ultron cooking up nefarious plans, might whatever comes next affect the bigger picture in a surprising way on the road to Avengers: Doomsday?
Not only has VisionQuest left us concerned for the future, but it's also dramatically shaped how we see the past.
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As revealed during the Disney Plus series, Ultron's code was kept inside Vision, meaning the AI could have taken over the synthezoid's body before his death in Avengers: Infinity War. Even the Watcher might have had a front-row seat if Ultron and Thanos squared off.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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