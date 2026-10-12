VisionQuest release schedule: When is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

Unlike its predecessors in Westview and on the Witches' Road, the VisionQuest release schedule is sporadic, spotty, and difficult to pin down.
If that doesn't compute for you, then you may have trouble following along. But you're in luck. Below, we have the complete VisionQuest release schedule as confirmed by Marvel. We also have the VisionQuest episode 1 release date and streaming time, perfect for those who want to watch the Disney Plus show ASAP and start theorycrafting in the way they did for WandaVision and Agatha All Along.
Alongside the full WandaVision release schedule, we also have an episode count for you to run the rule over. Then you can dive into our guides on upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 6 if you want to see what's ahead beyond Vision's Mindplace.
VisionQuest episode 1 release date and streaming time
VisionQuest episode 1 releases on October 13 at 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern. That's 2:00 AM BST on October 14 in the UK.
The first episode premieres alongside the second episode, meaning you'll have a double helping of VisionQuest on day one, with more episodes to follow weekly. Speaking of which...
VisionQuest release schedule: when are new episodes out?
Fittingly, VisionQuest's release is a bit of an odd duck. Instead of releasing one episode every week, the show - which focuses on what Vision did next after the events of WandaVision – will release two episodes a week until episode six. Then, the penultimate episode and finale will be given their own weeks.
Why? We spoke to showrunner/creator Terry Matalas at New York Comic Con about the VisionQuest release plans, and he said, "They are airing in a way that gives you a meal every week... [episodes] seven and eight are their own kind of movies."
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
The full VisionQuest release schedule is here:
VisionQuest episode 1: October 13 (US)/October 14 (UK)
VisionQuest episode 2: October 13 (US)/October 14 (UK)
VisionQuest episode 3: October 20 (US)/October 21 (UK
VisionQuest episode 4: October 20 (US)/October 21 (UK
VisionQuest episode 5: October 27 (US)/October 28 (UK)
VisionQuest episode 6: October 27 (US)/October 28 (UK)
VisionQuest episode 7: November 3 (US)/November 4 (UK)
VisionQuest episode 8: November 10 (US)/November 11 (UK)
Where to watch VisionQuest and episode count
VisionQuest will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers upon release, though we can't rule out it appearing on Disney-owned ABC in the same way Ms. Marvel did a few years ago.
WandaVision will run for a confirmed eight episodes, which is slightly shorter than the nine episodes of both WandaVision and Agatha All Along.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.