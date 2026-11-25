If you want to enjoy 8K polling gaming accessories on your PC, you can usually have to pay a bit of a premium, even with some comparatively affordable options hitting the market this year. But thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals, you can save a lot of money on one of our go-to picks.
The GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC is down to $63.99 at Amazon, saving you 20% on its asking price, and marking the first serious discount for this controller since its launch earlier in the year. Some of the controller's various special editions are also reduced, but it's the standard model which is enjoying the best discount. If you've been tempted by an 8K polling controller, this deal is the one to jump on to experience what it's like.
The GameSir G7 Pro 8K hasn't seen a seriously good price cut just yet, since it was launched at the beginning of the year, and this non-Special-Edition model later still. So this is almost undoubtedly the best price you'll get on this 8K polling controller for a while.
There are several models of the GameSir G7 Pro 8K, and the standard black or white model, like the one above, is the cheapest. There are some alternative versions though: the Phantom Blade Zero edition, Aimlabs Edition, and Nioh 3 edition are all down to $71.99. There's also a Royal2 model down to $67.49. Other than the themes changing the color options, though, there's no difference in how they work.
Do you need an 8K polling controller?
Now, if you're looking for a new controller for a console, let me stop you right here: until the GameSir G7 Pro, the 8K model only works on PC. This ain't gonna play GTA 6 any time soon, that's for sure.
The point of 8K polling is that the controller picks up your inputs more times per second, leading to more accurate gameplay. This is useful if you value your precision. For example, if you play lots of online multiplayer games, GameSir is pitching it as a controller for Esports. When I tested the G7 Pro 8K, it spent a lot of time on Arc Raiders; that's the kind of title it's best suited to.
The flip side is that 8K peripherals are going to really suit you and your gameplay if you play at higher frame rates. Moreover, you're going to need a motherboard and USB port that can make the most of those higher speeds; otherwise, this kind of controller might not be worth it for you. If you've been putting off an internals upgrade for a few too many years, maybe check that your motherboard and USB ports are compatible with an 8K controller.
That doesn't mean you need the latest RTX model, though. The graphics card isn't going to have a say in how your controller functions, so no need to worry about looking for GPU discounts that don't exist right now. I used the controller loads on my road to 100%ing Nioh 3, and it mostly worked totally fine on my RTX 3060 Ti.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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