Finding the Ocelot Jugular in GTA 6, like a bunch of other cars Randy wants from you, is no easy feat. Unlike your previous car heisting quests, you aren't given the location of the motors Randy's client is after, so you just have to keep your eye open when you're out and about, specifically in more affluent areas.
All the cars on Randy's list, including the Ocelot Jugular, can be found in multiple GTA 6 locations, making this a little easier, so keep your eyes peeled outside Vice City nightclubs and casinos, for example. If you want things to be a little easier, though, I've got the location of a guaranteed spawn below.
Where to steal an Ocelot Jugular
The Ocelot Jugular can be found around Vice City, particularly at lively hotspots after dark, but there's a guaranteed spawn in Belville, parked in a garage in a cul-de-sac as marked on the map above.
Grabbing the Ocelot from this location at least means you can get another of Randy's cars checked off fast, without having to hunt around for days. Even better, it respawns the every morning, meaning you can go and take one for yourself, too, provided you've got the cash to pay for registration.
While we're on the topic of GTA 6 cars, make sure you also go take a look at Paul Walker's GTA 6 car, inspired by his (or Brian O'Conner's) Mitsubishi Eclipse in the original 1995 Fast and Furious movie. That one's far cheaper to register than the Ocelot, and I'd argue it's cooler and drives better, to boot.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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