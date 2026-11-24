Nobody should be surprised how much of the discourse around GTA 6 has pivoted on Jason being some sort of simp for Lucia. Disappointed nonetheless, sure, but not surprised. Regardless, a senior member of Baldur's Gate 3 company Larian Studios commends Rockstar for injecting more humanity than ever into the cast here.
Michael 'Cromwelp' Douse, the director of publishing at Larian, provides some expanded thoughts on his time in Leonida thus far on Twitter. "I really like GTA 6's near-organic morality system," he starts. "The quality of assets, writing and storytelling are such that it makes sense to be able to do a lot for the characters (big and small) that resonate, while allowing for you to be a shit-head with folks outside of the network, or the neighborhood."
He points towards the way you fulfill errands and do small favors to earn people's trust, all the while the game is teaching us about who these characters really are. "Like tipping bar owner in her 60s as she's sweetly smiling, dancing to the veteran house band at a dive bar get-together," he writes. "Picking up an alcoholics' favorite rum as a human gesture of good will."
There are many such examples, but some of the loudest voices on the collective internet have zeroed in on these aspects and used them to accuse the game of being "woke" or turning players into simps because Jason actively cares about Lucia's well-being. The complaints are shallow and asinine, but Douse addresses them directly.
"Everything in this game has been scaled up, and so too have the organic relationships between the caricatures of life," he says. "This game isn't trying to make you a simp, it is just daring you (thanks in part to its technical prowess) to see the world's characters as human beings."
He calls GTA 6 "remarkable" in how well it manages to do all of this. I do applaud Rockstar for rejecting power fantasy in favor of grounding the protagonists in a world where the mundane is embraced rather than rejected. Being a decent person isn't simp behaviour, and I'd be wary of anyone trying to say otherwise.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.