A solo indie dev has made $1.3 million on Steam in one week with the release of their first game – a roguelike auto-battling defense title the dev openly admits they used generative AI throughout its entire development.
Say hello to Slotbound – a roguelike where players pull the lever on a slot machine to summon units and build an army, using items to manipulate the odds in their favor. It launched on November 13 and has since accumulated 91% Very Positive reviews, with over 200,000 copies sold in six days.
Obviously, a lot of sales means a lot of revenue, and developer Optima Arch took to Twitter last week to share just how successful their game has been. "My first game, Slotbound has made nearly $1.33 million in gross revenue in just its first week on Steam!" they write, sharing a screenshot of their earnings and player stats. "I've barely had time to process any of this between fixing bugs and pushing updates.
"I started developing the game alone just over a year ago, and I honestly never imagined it would reach this point," they continue. "Thank you so much to everyone who's played and supported it. There's still plenty to improve, and I'll keep working hard to make it better!"
This success comes despite the use of generative AI throughout Slotbound's development, which Optima Arch has been transparent about since well before release. In a July Reddit post, they describe it as an "AI-assisted game," noting that they "didn’t come from a traditional game development background" and so "decided to use AI tools to finally turn one of my game ideas into something real."
As far as the tech's utility goes, they said at the time that "AI was involved throughout the project, especially with coding and parts of the visual workflow. But most of the process was still designing systems, testing builds, fixing bugs, reworking balance, removing ideas that weren’t fun, and rebuilding things until they felt right."
In the AI disclosure on Steam, Optima Arch says: "Various visual assets and promotional materials for Slotbound were created with the assistance of generative AI tools. All AI-generated content was reviewed, refined, and integrated by the developer to ensure consistency with the game's artistic direction and quality standards."
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AI usage in game development is always contentious – for many, the use of AI is enough to put them off from supporting something at all, and its utility is almost always met with major backlash. Crimson Desert developer Pearl Abyss found itself in hot water earlier this year when its huge open-world game launched with some AI-generated assets, for example – these were quickly patched out, but the controversy didn't stop the studio from outlining its plans to implement the tech "throughout our entire development pipeline" going forward.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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