One of the often-discounted pieces of software over Black Friday is VPNs, with most of the major companies reducing the price of a subscription by a serious amount. And that's what Proton VPN is doing in the 2026 sales.
You can now sign up for Proton VPN for 75% off the monthly cost of a VPN Plus subscription. There's another discount, on Proton Unlimited, but that 'only' brings the price down by 50%. This deal lasts until January 5 of next year, so you have a while to pick it up, but if you're picking up some Black Friday streaming service deals, you'll want to get it sooner rather than later.
In most regions around the world, Proton VPN is reducing the price of a standard subscription by 75%. You'll need to sign up for two years to get the deal, and the discount only applies for the first year.
Most of the best gaming VPN makers have discounts, and at least in the UK where I checked, Proton VPN is one of the cheapest options with this deal. Only CyberGhost was more affordable based on monthly price, and all alternatives cost more.
The catch is that you have to sign up for two years of Proton VPN, and the discount only applies to its first, which isn't the case in all rivals.
The VPN Plus subscription gets you Proton VPN's standard VPN service, letting you choose from over 20,000 servers on up to 10 devices at a time, with fast connection speeds and ad-blocking.
Proton Unlimited is available for 50% off your first year. This gets you the VPN as well as a password manager, secure email inbox, cloud storage, and Google Docs-like collaborative editing and spreadsheet software. And, perhaps most importantly, you get 500GB cloud storage to use as you will.
Should you buy a VPN for gaming or streaming?
Putting aside Proton Unlimited's cloud storage and software, there are two main reasons to get a VPN: security while you browse online, and accessing content from other countries.
The first of those has limited impact on gaming or streaming, and it's the latter that you're likely more interested in. VPNs let you access other countries' libraries on streaming services, seeing TV shows or games which aren't accessible to you.
For gaming, a VPN also lets you see prices in other countries for online stores, which is sometimes used to save prices when they vary significantly.
A VPN is far from necessary for many people, but some like to see what's going on in other countries, or find the security tools offer some peace of mind.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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