If you're having trouble heisting the GTA 6 Schafter v12 for Raul, it's easier than you might think. The problem is that you've gotten used to stealing cars for Moses in GTA 6 Chapter 1, but now you're working for Raul, and his jobs are a little more... unusual.
So, if you're driving away from the scene of the crime in a hot new motor, police on your tail, wondering why you're being told your job's not done, here's where you might be going wrong when trying to steal the Schafter v12 in GTA 6.
How to steal the Schafter v12 in GTA 6
If you're struggling with this mission, the problem is most likely that you're stealing the wrong car. You should be looking for the shabby green car parked under the canopy with its trunk roof missing.
Having been keeping an eye out for so many nice cars by this point, be it for yourself, for Moses, or for Raul, you're lulled into a false sense of security. You go into this mission all guns blazing, literally, thinking you know what's up and that you don't need to waste time Wainking it. That stunning muscle car with the growling exposed engine and massive exhausts must be the car you're after, right? Wrong. Clearly placed here to lead you astray on purpose, that's actually the strangely reasonably priced Imponte Bloodbath Phoenix, so I recommend heading back to the area and taking that one for yourself later. For the Car Service mission, however, you'll need to drive away in the crumbling Benefactor Shafter v12.
Other than that, the only trouble you'll meet with this mission is the same as ever: a few criminals with weapons ready to be drawn. The best way to complete this one is to head onto the roof from round the back of the gated area before taking them all out with a silenced handgun, which I recommend for most small-to-medium heists at this stage.
If you're looking for more cars to steal for yourself, make sure you pick up the Paul Walker GTA 6 car, inspired by the 1995 Fast and Furious Mitsubishi Eclipse. And don't skip over the pink Porsche in GTA 6, which you can only get if you pay attention in Chapter 2.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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