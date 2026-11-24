If you've seen rumblings of a super cute pink Porsche in GTA 6, then you've come to the right place. This is Vanessa's Growler (get your mind out the gutter), and it's totally free to steal and keep if you so want it. And if pink isn't your style, of course you can respray it, too, but I'd heavily recommend you keep it in its original state, as it was meant to be.
Of course, this isn't actually a Porsche, it's a Pfister, but we all know this GTA 6 car manufacturer is the virtual world equivalent of the Porsche, and if you've always wanted one, then here's how to get your hands on the GTA 6 Growler.
How to get Vanessa's Growler in GTA 6
To get the GTA 6 Growler, you need to open a lock-up in La Perle using the door code 92665, which is obtained from the laptop in Vanessa's Vice City apartment.
When you start Chapter 3, you move into Vanessa's apartment, but it turns out she left in a hurry (or did she?) and left all her stuff there, laptop included. Gain access to this laptop by working out the password, and you'll see a message telling Vanessa there's something for her in La Perle, next to Auntie's Place. This generous gift is the baby pink Pfister Growler, inspired by the Porsche Cayman, and it's free for the taking if you can find it. You'll even gain access to the garage by unlocking it, too, giving you somewhere to store your hot new wheels.
Now you know where to find the pink Porsche and how to open the garage, I'll let you go about this mission on your own, but if you like some help, we've got separate guides to figuring out the GTA 6 laptop password and finding Auntie's Place in GTA 6.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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