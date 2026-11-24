So much so, in fact, that Sony now reports Rockstar's long-awaited new Grand Theft Auto is the "biggest launch in PlayStation history" – ever, ever. That's a nearly 32-year-long history.
The company reveals as much in a new blog post, writing, "The launch of GTA 6 marks an extraordinary moment for gaming and entertainment, becoming the biggest game launch in PlayStation history, across three decades and five console generations."
Sony goes on to specify just how many players constitute "the biggest" release: "More than 39 million unique players have experienced Jason and Lucia's story in Grand Theft Auto 6 on PlayStation 5." Nearly 40 million.
"GTA 6 set a new record for the highest number of concurrent players for any game on PlayStation, surpassing previous records across multiplayer, free-to-play, and single-player titles."
That's no small feat, considering this includes… well, everything. From online games like Fortnite to more recent single-player launches like Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yotei – and everything before them on every single PlayStation system to date.
And, it appears folks helping set this record on PS5 are actually spending quite a bit of time in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well… not just purchasing it.
"Across PS5, players cumulatively logged an incredible 683 million hours of gameplay in GTA 6," as Sony writes," reflecting the enthusiasm of the PlayStation community. Each player has spent an average of 17.4 hours exploring the state of Leonida during the game's opening days."
That's not bad, considering just how behemoth-like Rockstar seems. It's only been a few days, and the community is clearly engaging with it.
GTA 6 is boosting console sales, too. Sony apparently "saw the largest number of newly connected PS5 consoles on a single day since the console's launch, outside of end-of-year holidays." And, "since its launch, GTA 6 was the first game played on 70% of new PS5 consoles."
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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