GTA 6 got off to a record-breaking start with its day-one sales, bringing in $3.79 billion by launch day thanks to 32.5 million pre-orders, but one analyst estimates its launch weekend numbers are on par with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey combined – and even eclipsed Taylor Swift's Eras tour. Sorry, Swifties.
This would place GTA 6's revenue at $4 billion in four days, Elliott says, noting that it's "roughly equal to the year’s two summer blockbusters combined (Spider-Man and The Odyssey)." Per data from Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned over $2.5 billion from its worldwide box office revenue, while The Odyssey brought in over $1.8 billion. Combined, they're at just over $4.3 billion, so this comparison tracks – and it clearly won't take Rockstar Games long to overtake them, either, given what it's achieved in just four days.
"GTA 6 has also made twice as much as Taylor Swift's entire Eras Tour grossed across its whole run," Elliott adds. The Guardian reported in late 2024 that as of the final show of the Eras Tour, ticket revenue was at around $2.08 billion, not counting merch sales. "GTA 6 did that between Thursday and Sunday, and that's before the PC port and GTA Online," he adds.
Alinea Analytics' daily active user (DAU) estimates are also extremely strong, as you'd expect. "Our DAU estimates show that around 40.8M people logged in to play GTA 6 yesterday (Sunday Nov 22), about 76% on PS5," Elliott says. "And roughly 20% of players – almost 9M folks – have racked up over 20 hours in Leonida."
There was never any doubt that GTA 6 was going to be huge, but this really is something else. With the many, many 10/10 GTA 6 reviews, too, things really couldn't be going much better for Rockstar right now.
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I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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