One former Rockstar Games lead has a revolutionary take about GTA 6 – "it is good." But even though that may be the case, he reckons that "the complaints are real" in Chapter 1 from those suggesting that it "doesn't feel like a sandbox" and instead feels like a "girlfriend simulator."
Obbe Vermeij worked at Rockstar Games between 1995 and 2009, serving as technical director on GTA 3, 4, Vice City, and San Andreas. Obviously, he'd left the studio well before GTA 6 started development (it might have been a long time coming, but it wasn't that long), so he's been playing through it alongside the rest of us.
"It is good. Very good," he begins in a post on Twitter. However, there's a "but" coming.
"In chapter 1 (The first 8 hours or so) the game doesn't give you much choice," he continues. "There are many tutorials, cut scenes, mandatory missions and the missions are basic. The complaints are real (realism over gameplay, girlfriend simulator, doesn't feel like a sandbox)."
Opinions here do vary – I've definitely seen more than a few social media posts complaining about the optional tasks of grocery shopping for Lucia and buying her flowers, for example. They probably weren't high up the list of activities fans who planned to enter Leonida and immediately commit heinous crimes had in mind, I suppose – though it's worth keeping in mind that, again, those parts are optional.
Equally, though, I've seen plenty of people enjoying the almost life-sim-esque vibe of GTA 6's opening hours, and that's probably reflected in how much time people spend in that first chapter. As someone who spent 18 hours in Chapter 1, you can probably guess what camp I fall into.
Regardless, though, Vermeij reckons things really pick up by the time you reach the second chapter. "In chapter 2, the game backs off and gives you a bunch of missions to choose from," he says. "This is when the GTA magic kicks in."
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Vermeij says he's now 46% of the way through the story in Chapter 3 and "having loads of fun now." He concludes that the "production values are unreal," and I don't think anyone could disagree with that.
GTA 6 reviews have been glowing across the board, and Rockstar has already achieved almost unfathomable commercial success, with a whopping 32.5 million copies sold via pre-orders (eclipsing a figure that took Elden Ring three years to reach) and earning $3.79 billion on day one. It had the biggest entertainment launch in history – I don't think the devs could have hoped for anything better.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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