One keen-eyed player has spotted that one of Grand Theft Auto 6's protagonists, Jason, has a copy of a familiar looking book on his bedside table. The book is titled The Battle for Zantoroth, and it's penned by T.D.D. Ewell.
The cover design is in the exact same style as Martin's novels: an object in the middle against a single color background, and white, all-caps font for the title and author name. Check it out below.
That's not the only reference, either, with a ticker on the game's news channel reading "man who drank gas to 'become dragon' sadly dies in ER." This is the fate of Aerion Targaryen, the brutish prince who gets Dunk in so much trouble in the first Dunk and Egg novella, adapted into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1.
Aerion drank wildfire in the hopes of turning into a dragon himself, however, all the stunt ended up doing was causing his painful death. RIP. Dragons wouldn't return to Westeros until much later, when Daenerys Targaryen hatched her three eggs in the first novel (as seen in the Game of Thrones season 1 finale). Perhaps someone in Leonida is working on a bonfire to hatch their own dragons as we speak?
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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