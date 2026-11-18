The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 gave us a pretty touching and epic moment... and I'm still not over it.
Warning: Massive spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power below!
As the fate of Middle-earth hangs in limbo, now is certainly not the time for Queen Regent Midriel to be at odds with her cousin Pharazon, the King of Númenor. A meeting with Elrond and Gil-galad changes things for Midriel... and even manages to restore her sight. In case you're confused as to why or how Gil-galad was able to create such a miracle, we break it down briefly below.
Why and how does Gil-Galad heal Miriel's sight in The Rings of Power season 3?
Around halfway through the episode, Gil-galad arrives to tell Miriel and Elrond that Pharazond has agreed to parley. Isildur doesn't trust Pharazond (understandably so) and immediately tells Gil-galad that Numenor will refuse. Miriel sends him away with Elrond, who gently but sternly, attempts to convince him.
Gil-galad and Miriel go for a walk, with Miriel sharing her worries about the fate of Middle-earth and the fact that she's about to negotiate with her cousin, "the Lion of Numenor." Gil-galad assures her that she has Pharazond's respect, and that he also fears her. "You are going to this table with sails full," he continues. A sullen Miriel replies, "It is difficult to see the path to victory, when I won't even be able to see him."
Suddenly, Gil-galad takes Miriel's hand in his and the camera closes in on Vilya, his blue Elven ring. When he lets go, the screen cuts to black before slowly showing us Miriel's blurry point of view. As she blinks, she can see her own hand in front of her for the first time since the eruption of Mount Doom (which took place in season 1). "You are awake," he tells her, as she stares in disbelief. "Now go awaken Numenor."
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Now, did Gil-galad have to do this? No, but he did it out of the goodness of his own heart. Plus, Midriel is a Faithful. She believes in the Valar. Gil-galad doesn't use the ring's healing magic very often: in season 2, he uses Vilya to heal Galadriel's mortal flesh wound caused by Sauron. In that same season, he also used the ring to heal the dying Great Tree of Lindon.
If you're wondering how, all of the power comes from the ring itself. Vilya was forged by Celebrimbor, the lord of Eregion, with the intent to heal, restore, and slow the decay of time. In the books, Gil-galad eventually gives Vilya over to Elrond, just as the war between Sauron and the Elves begins.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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