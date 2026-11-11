Who is Elros in The Rings of Power? One of the most important Kings in Tolkien's work, explained

Out of all the Kings in Tolkien's novels, one of the most mentioned but rarely seen is none other than Elros. He only occasionally pops up in The Silmarillion, or his name is mentioned in the odd Appendix entry every now and again. However, Amazon's foray into Middle-earth has finally given Elros the attention he deserves, and The Rings of Power season 3 gives the mortal ruler the spotlight like never before.
Now for reference, despite his importance in The Lord of the Rings timeline, Elros never got a mention in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. Also, it should be noted that during Jackson's Hobbit movies, the Keeper of the Keys is named Elros; however, this is not the same character that Tolkien wrote about and shouldn't be confused as such. The Rings of Power season 3 is, in fact, the first time we'll get an on-screen portrayal of the infamous figure.
So ahead of Elros' small-screen debut, I've made a handy guide on everything that you need to know about Aragorn's ancestor. From his history, legacy in Numenor, and his portrayal in Amazon's show, below is the complete overview of one of the most silently vital figures of the Second Age.
Elros is the twin brother of Elrond and a half-elf who was born during the First Age. He would go on to be the founder and first king of Númenor (read on for more on that), and is a name that has come up a few times in The Rings of Power already.
What many people don't know about Elros, though, is that he plays a pivotal role in building up the power and wisdom of the Kingdom of Men in Middle-earth, and that his backstory is a pretty tragic one. Both Elros and Elrond lost their parents at an early age and were even taken as prisoners during the Third Kinslaying.
Luckily, they were taken in by Maglor (one of the Elves who led the attack of the Kinslaying), who raised them with care. But from a young age, both Elros and Elrond knew the feeling of loss from war. Speaking of war, though, Tolkien never goes into detail about what Elros or Elrond were doing during the war with Morgoth in the First Age, but we do know a ton about what the two were up to after it.
After Morgoth's defeat, the Valar gave Elrond and Elros a choice between being either an immortal elf or a mortal man. Elros chose the gift of mortality. However, since he still has that Elf lineage in him, his life was still much longer than a regular human's. After making his choice, Elros led his new human kin to an island that rose from the sea (a gift for Men's feats during the war with Morgoth), following the star of Eärendil. The island is, of course, Númenor, and Elros becomes its first king, ruling for 410 years until his death in SA 442.
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He had four children with his unnamed wife, his first-born being Vardamir Nólimon, who would carry the direct line that eventually leads us to Aragorn. So yeah, Elros essentially founded one of the greatest civilizations to ever exist in Tolkien's world, and was also the only King in Númenor to live for 500 years. His lineage is also one of the main reasons Sauron was eventually defeated for good in the Third Age. Basically, he is a very big deal when it comes to the history of Middle-earth, especially in relation to the Kingdom of Men.
Elros is also the reason why the Ring of Barahir (aka Galadriel's brother Finrod's ring) was in Númenor, bringing it with him when he first ventured across the sea. This is the ring that would be passed down in Elros's family, leading it to eventually fall into his descendant Aragorn's hands thousands of years later, which is just another neat little fact for Lord of the Rings fans.
While Elros's story ends on a peaceful note, it is pretty bittersweet when it comes to his brother. Tolkien never specified if Elros and Elrond ever connected again after Elros chose his mortal life. So we don't know if the two saw each other before Elros's death. Honestly, it doesn't seem likely, which is a bit of a bummer all things considered.
How does Elros fit into The Rings of Power Season 3?
Well, considering that Elros is Elrond's twin and was the founder of Númenor, which plays a massive part in The Rings of Power, he obviously comes up a few times. However, while he was only really mentioned in a tapestry during season 1 of the show, in season 3 Elrond's relationship with him comes into focus as the Elves turn their sights to the Kingdom of Men in their search for allies against Sauron and his forces.
During episode 4 of season 3, Elrond states to Gil-galad that the Elves need Numenor to join them in the war. We are told that Numenor had declined a letter requesting their aid, so the next step is for the Elves to meet the king in person. Elrond is given the role of emissary, as his relationship with his brother offers him insight into the hearts of men. So, in a sense, Elros is the bridge between the two races and is the conduit for them to, no doubt, eventually come together as the show progresses to the final standoff (aka The War of the Last Alliance) with the Dark Lord.
We also know that later on in the season we will actually get to see Elros in some kind of way (most likely a flashback, as his mortal lifespan has very much run out). Robert Aramayo opened up about taking on the role alongside his portrayal of Elrond in a past interview with us, so we will likely also get the chance to see the two brothers' relationship play out and how it helped form Elrond's perception of Men. Who doesn't love a bit of family drama, right?
Why did Elros choose to be a Man?
Tolkien never states specifically why Elros chose to be a mortal; however, there are clues that point to a reason, and in The Rings of Power, Elrond did give us a form of an answer as well.
The Gift of Men (also known as the Gift of Ilúvatar) is essentially the gift of Death. Death (especially during the period when Elros was alive) in Middle-earth isn't really a thing to fear. It meant that they were not bound to the fate of the world as totally as the Valar or Elves, and had the ability to shape their own destiny because of it. They also get to go to an unknown world after they pass, whereas the Elves are bound to their current one for all time.
The Kingdom of Men would eventually fear death and grow jealous of immortality, but that was after Elros's time and in the last years of Númenor. So, Elros could have wanted to experience Death, or be the master of his own fate. However, there is also the fact that Elros could have been jaded by experiencing the Kinslaying from a young age.
Seeing Elves killing each other, being a hostage, and knowing his Human lineage as well could have played a factor in his decision. However, Elros kept Elven keepsakes and did have love for his Elven side throughout his rule as King, so take that theory with a grain of salt.
Finally, in The Rings of Power season 3, Elrond mentions a very valid and possible reason during episode 4. In the episode, the Elf mentions that his brother chose a mortal life because "he believed that Numenour could be a force for good such as the world had never seen".
Elros obviously believed in the future of Men when he made his choice, and knowing the deeds of the great Men in his family tree, such as Beren, and the armies of Men fighting against Morgoth who sailed with him to Numenor to begin with, he likely had admiration for them.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cozy game expert for years, I realized that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms in Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I lead the development, expansion, and maintenance of all the evergreen content for both games and entertainment on the site, to make sure they are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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