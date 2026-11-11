VisionQuest episode 8 Easter eggs: All the Marvel references explained

VisionQuest episode 8 is packed with Easter eggs, including a reference-filled throwback to WandaVision. So for the VisionQuest finale, we're doing things a little differently. Below you'll find a list of general VisionQuest episode 8 Easter eggs, and a separate section dedicated to all the references crammed into UltraVision – VisionQuest's very own, and very dark, WandaVision-style sitcom spoof.
VisionQuest, isn't just the culmination of the WandaVision trilogy; it's also brought together disparate threads from across the MCU. From callbacks to the very first MCU movie, Iron Man, to some winking nods at what's to come, there's plenty to make Marvel fans smile.
While we've done our best to identify the many Marvel Easter eggs in the VisionQuest finale, we're not going to pretend this is a comprehensive list – let us know if you've spotted any we missed in the comments below! Naturally, there are spoilers for VisionQuest episode 8 below, so make sure you've seen the finale before reading on. Once you're done, head over to our VisionQuest ending explained and our breakdown of the VisionQuest post-credits scene for more on the episode.
"A place we used to eat in Queens": We'll admit we're reaching here, but any mention of Queens in the MCU pricks up our ears, because of Marvel's most famous Queens resident, Peter Parker.
"What a bizarre name those boys gave that thing… Ultron": 'Those boys' are, of course, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, Ultron's creators.
'Get a grip, don’t believe the blip' t-shirt: Tommy's t-shirt is staggering evidence that there are people in the MCU who don't believe the blip happened. Actually, it's not all that surprising.
Portals: Billy's still working on his portal technique. He should go to Kamar-Taj to level up.
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"You Hortoned it": According to Virgil, if you "screw up bad enough" on Earth-616, people will say "You Hortoned it." Could this be a reference to Community, where "You Britta'd it" is synonymous with messing something up?
"No war, no greed, peace, tranquility and obedience": Virgil proves the apple doesn't fall far from the tree (or should it be the other way round?) when it comes to his views on keeping humanity in check. Ultron, of course, famously and ironically advocated for 'peace in our time' in Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Tommy's AR glasses: Tommy is able to interact with Vision in the Mindspace by using Stark Tech-style AR glasses.
UltraVision Easter eggs
UltraVision: Vision's sitcom, UltraVision is in itself a reference to where the WandaVision trilogy started. And there are many, many Easter eggs buried within.
UltraVision theme song: WandaVision composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez return to score the ultra-catchy UltraVision theme "Don't kill the world", which evolves in some fun and dark ways as the show goes on.
Sanford and Son: While WandaVision referenced the likes of I Love Lucy, Bewitched, Full House, Malcolm in the Middle, Modern Family and more, the UltraVision sitcom's closest comp is 70s sitcom Sanford and Son, which was also about a grieving father and son. The title treatment is a clear nod as well.
Agatha cosplay: During the UltraVision title sequence, we briefly see EDITH dressed as Agatha Harkness, much like Wanda and Vision dressed up in comic-inspired Halloween costumes in WandaVision.
Based on characters created by: Tony Stark and Bruce Banner are credited with creating UltraVision's characters. They are most directly responsible for the creation of Vision and Ultron, though as we now know, their lineage goes back far further than Stark and Banner.
"Sparkles is dead": It was Agatha all along who killed adorable pup Sparky in WandaVision, and goldfish Sparkles is unceremoniously declared dead by Ultron in UltraVision.
Episode titles: When Ultron takes over and starts racing through 500+ episodes of UltraVision, many of the episode titles that race by are fun references to famous sitcoms and shows, including: ‘How I Met Your Creator’, ‘Malware in the Middle’, ‘Two and a Half Synths’, ‘CSI: URL’
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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