VisionQuest episode 8 gives us hope that Wanda Maximoff can come back

VisionQuest has come to an end (at least for now), but the final episode has given us quite a bit of hope that a certain witch can come back...
Warning: there are spoilers for VisionQuest episode 8 ahead!
In VisionQuest episode 8, we get the family reunion we've been waiting for all season: Tommy, Vision, and Billy all reunite. It all starts when Tommy figures out how to channel Billy via a sort of reverse astral projection, which leads Billy to later find Vision and Tommy shortly after Vision almost burns out his entire core in order to take Ultron down. It's a heartwarming scene: Billy says 'Hello, sir,' to Vision and puts his hand out, but Vision grabs him and pulls him in for a group hug with Tommy.
In the final moments of the episode, Tommy visits Vision in his Mindspace to confirm their dinner plans with Billy later that night in Jersey. As they exit, Tommy starts to ask if it's possible that they could see their mother again – to which Vision immediately finishes his thought. "We have said goodbye before," he tells Tommy. "So I suppose it stands to reason we might say hello again."
You might recall that Wanda "died" at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when she brought Mount Wundagore and the Darkhold Castle down on herself. However, it's Marvel... and no one ever really dies. We don't see Wanda's body after she brings the castle down, so it's possible she didn't die. It's also possible that another magic-powered hero (or villain, for that matter) could bring her back.
In the comics, Billy himself has an arc where he's able to warp reality and move some things around in the ether... I mean, he was able to transfer Tommy's soul to another host, and that was without a ton of practice. But, given the way VisionQuest ends, a family reunion seems inevitable now.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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