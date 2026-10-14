VisionQuest's hidden Wanda Easter egg makes Vision's return even more tragic

Last we checked, Wanda was definitely dead in the MCU. Having an entire mountain dropped on you – as shown in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – will do that to a person.
Since then, we've had allusions to her fate in Agatha All Along (yep, still dead) and, now, a touching tribute to Scarlet Witch courtesy of Vision in VisionQuest. But there's almost no chance you spotted it first time around.
As unveiled by an eagle-eyed user on Twitter, the moment in the VisionQuest premiere where Vision's code flashes on screen contains a reference to Wanda.
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While it's hard to make everything out amid the jumbled letters and numbers, it appears to say WANDA.CREATE. A possible hint that Vision could create another Wanda much like how she created Vision and an entire family for herself in her grief-stricken moments following her synthezoid beau's death at Thanos's hands? Maybe.
What is clear, though, is just how much Vision still thinks of Wanda – right down to his very code. If trips to his Mindplace cinema for WandaVision clip shows didn't already make it obvious, this is clearly a man – or machine – still in mourning.
In fact, Vision's 'memories' of his time in Westview are bleeding all over the show. His alias in Edinburgh at one point is shown as 'Sherwood Ellis'. That's not just another name. It is, in fact, a combination of the street Wanda and Vision lived in (Sherwood Drive, New Jersey) and the last street bordering Wanda's hex in Westview (Ells Avenue). That's just one of several VisionQuest Easter eggs we've seen so far.
Credit to showrunner Terry Matalas and company – they really thought of everything to make sure Vision's grief persevered into VisionQuest in a meaningful, yet obscured way. Even the diehards probably missed those ones.
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The first two episodes of VisionQuest are now streaming on Disney Plus. We have a VisionQuest release schedule for those looking to keep on top of the show's erratic rollout plans in the coming weeks.
For more, check out our look back at how to watch the Marvel movies in order.