Square Enix's $300,000 crackdown on fake Tifa figures isn't the only anti-counterfeit operation going on among Japan's biggest game publishers. The Final Fantasy publisher has joined forces with Capcom and Bandai to take down knockoff merch, and the joint operation has already led to the seizure of around $200,000 worth of fake Gundams.
Counterfeit merch is often reported by rightsholders, but they can only make claims on goods that infringe on their IP. So while warehouses might be full of fake Final Fantasy, Street Fighter, and Gundam figures, publishers filing reports could only ask local officials to seize the merchandise directly related to their own IP.
That's why the companies decided to team up, according to a representative of the legal department of Bandai Spirits, which is Bandai Namco's toy-making subsidiary. According to a recent report from Oricon News, translated by Automaton Media, this partnership has been ongoing since July.
The three companies launched a joint crackdown against a Chinese merchandiser, which led to the arrest of the store operator and the seizure of 137 pieces of fake Gundam merch, estimated to be worth around 31 million yen, or around $194,000 USD.
Square Enix had its own merch crackdown earlier this year, ahead of this joint venture. It all kicked off with reports of fake Tifa figures, which led to 13 arrests and $300,000 worth of assets being seized. I guess next time, the fake Chun-Lis and Bulmas won't be safe, either.
If you're in the market for inexpensive merch, check out our live coverage of the best Black Friday toy deals of 2026.
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Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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