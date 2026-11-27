There's a new survival game blowing up on Steam, and it's not for the faint of heart.
Casualties: Unknown launched on November 9 and it's since racked up more than 5,600 user reviews, 98% of which are positive, making it one of the highest-rated new survival games to hit Steam in some time.
Before you jump in, you should be ready for what sounds like an incredibly punishing, visceral experience built around some very heavy, disturbing themes like drug use, depression, self-harm, and severe mental illness. I remember writing a similar PSA before recommending the 2024 horror gem Mouthwashing, and while I haven't yet gone hands-on with Casualties: Unknown, it definitely sounds like it's in the same wheelhouse thematically.
The game puts you in the shoes (paws?) of a bioengineered, animal-like humanoid whose sole purpose is corporate experimentation, a mission of retrieving lost cargo from a cave system running through a hostile alien world. I already have a profound fear of spelunking, but being forced to do so by an evil corporation with literally zero regard for your well-being is about the most horrific manifestation of that fear I can fathom.
Things are equally, or maybe even more grim, on the gameplay side of things. You platform your way down 11 layers of progressively more dangerous cave systems and fight to avoid losing consciousness. "You will have to bandage yourself, fight infected wounds, and stabilize blood loss before losing consciousness. Additionally, your mood can greatly affect your chances of survival, too much doom and gloom will make your life harder," says developer Orsoniks.
It sounds a little like the 2017 survival game Rain World, in which you play as a "slugcat" in a dangerous wasteland. Except Casualties: Unknown almost centers around a unique, very gross "simulated limb and cardiovascular system" that requires keeping tabs on things like blood flow and oxygenation, as well as targeted medical intervention. Casualties: Unknown also has more roguelike elements like procedurally generated environments, permadeath, and run resets.
Also similar to Rain World, according to pretty much every Steam review I read, is Casualties: Unknown's extreme difficulty. Orsoniks itself describes the game as "an unforgiving cave-exploration survival simulator" and "a hardcore survival simulation" where "injuries are unavoidable," so you can forget about that no-hit run right now. One reviewer says it's even harder than the 2020 roguelike Noita, yet another notoriously unforgiving game.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Another Steam user lists the number of ways they've died, including: "Sepsis, a pulmonary embolism, a fractured tibia, landmine to the body, spike trap from foot to collar bone, had my jaw ripped off, overdosing, falling from a great height, getting thrown into a ceiling by a jump-mine, depression, drinking bleach accidentally, radiation sickness, normal sickness, poisoning, drowning, hyper and hypothermia, exhaustion, tiredness, blood loss, starvation, thirst, psychotic break, and enemies."
Again, not for the faint of heart. But if you're the type of video game enjoyer who finds increasing reward proportionate to the level of adversity overcome, Casualties: Unknown seems like quite the value. And with almost 100% positive reviews, it sounds like it's very much worth the pain it inflicts on you.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.