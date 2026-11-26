Black Friday PS5 deals are here, and since Sony went early with its own official offers there's plenty on the shelves to dive into already. Before we get too far this Thanksgiving, though, it's worth remembering; the console itself is already in a sticky situation. With price increases pushing those rates even higher in 2026, and GTA 6 wiping out supply in the last couple of months, we're not seeing as many Black Friday PS5 bundles and price cuts as we normally would.
However, if you've already got yourself a console (or a certified refurbished model from Sony) you'll be glad to know we're seeing record-low prices on some of the best PS5 games on the market, alongside top accessories to boot. From hefty savings on the best PS5 controllers to brand new record-lows on the best PS5 headsets we've tested this year, this party's already started.
We've been price tracking all the early Black Friday PS5 deals over the last month, so we're keeping our top picks to the best of the best. That means you'll only find the games and gadgets we've had in our setups already, tested, rated, and reviewed before recommending them every day. Not only that, but with fake Black Friday deals so rampant, we're also keeping coverage focused on record-low (or the best price of the year) discounts.
That means you know you're getting the tech that matters at a price that genuinely represents a saving.
You'll find all our best Black Friday PS5 deals just below, and live tracking as we scour the sale further down the page.
This is my fifth Black Friday on the GamesRadar+ team, where I've been trying to find the gaming deals actually worth your money during the year's biggest sale. I've been lucky enough to test controllers, headsets, and all sorts of technology for a living during all that time, so I'm all about building that dream setup with the best gear and helping you to do just that. I've also been covering the RAMpocalypse closely this year, so I'm determined to beat all the expensive doom and gloom of shopping for technology right now. If that sounds up your street, come along for the ride.
After seeing price hikes this year, it's not a nice time to be shopping for a PS5 console. For that reason, I'd say going with a refurbished model is actually the best option. It may not be ideal, but PlayStation's own refurbished models are properly certified before they're resold, so you probably won't even notice that it's not brand new. Moreover, you're much closer to the launch price for the console if you go for a pre-owned model - even if it should be a lot cheaper than it was at launch at this point in its life.
The DualSense Edge hardly ever gets discounted, and I think the only reason it is at the moment is because of GTA 6's monumental launch. I'd recommend this Black Friday PS5 deal because we seldom see it for cheaper. The opportunity comes so infrequently it's just got to be one you consider - even if there are other third-party PS5 controllers I'd recommend to those who want more functionality.
The Fractal Scape isn't a headset you'll see recommended super often compared to SteelSeries, Razer, and these brands that are synonymous with PS5 and Xbox audio. This is the headset I use on a daily basis, and it's stupidly good for the money. Comfortable, well-designed, excellent audio quality, a classy charging stand, and multi-platform compatibility. Can strongly recommend this Black Friday PS5 deal.
Saros, the spiritual successor to Housemarque's Returnal, arrived on the shelves earlier this year, and didn't quite have the same impact as some of the other big-name PS5 franchises Sony has in its roster. For that reason, you may have been waiting for a discount, or for a gap in your gaming schedule before getting it. When a brand-new Sony AAA, PS5 exclusive is $40 within a year of its release, it's hard not to argue it's a good deal.
Similarly to Saros, Wolverine is even newer and is also seeing a discount at the moment as a part of Black Friday PS5 deals. Again, this wasn't the best-received game of 2026 (maybe due in part to Sony's ending of physical media support), but it's one of the PS5's biggest titles and hotly anticipated games, so it's hard not to argue that this is a deal you should know about. How often do we see first-party PS5 exclusives discounted two months after launch?
Emma-Jane's gone to grab a bite to eat so you're with me for the next hour of Black Friday PS5 deal-hunting! I'll start off with the tech that's in my own setup right away, but I've had my mitts on a bunch of different headsets and controllers this year so I'll have a dig through the cupboard as well!
Now, these shouldn't be confused with any PS5 bundles. These just include the base games and a bunch of cool extras, figurines, and some in-game add-ons. However, if you are massive fans of either of these titles (they are great games after all), it's still worth checking out. Hopefully, this sale also hints at us getting another price drop in the Ghost of Yotei Edition PS5 Bundle, as we have seen in past years. We can dream, at least!
Calling all horror fans, I have another bargain for you. Silent Hill: Townfall is on sale. Again, there must be something in the water over at Sony because I'm shocked to see a game that was released only a few months ago (back in September) get added to the Black Friday shenanigans.
Silent Hill: Townfall is a standalone entry in the iconic horror franchise; however, as a seasoned scare hound and lover of all things spooky, I can confirm that this is one of the most terrifying games I've played and is deeply unnerving. The new foggy setting of the Scottish island town of St. Amelia and all the medical horror imagery is pure nightmare fuel in the best kind of way. So if you love a good old scare, I highly recommend picking this one up now.
On a less depressing, lack-of-console-deals note, there are a bunch of PS5 games on discount to check out, and a bunch of them are also new releases. We obviously highlighted some exclusives in our round-up above (looking at you, Wolverine and Saros); however, I've found a collection of additional pick-ups for you to glance over.
Starting off strong, we have a discount on the Star Wars Galactic Racer: Deluxe Edition on Amazon. This is one of the best racing games of the year, and perfectly captures the Star Wars IP as well. Not only are the races themselves super fun, but the game really does capture the feeling of speed and adrenaline every time you start up your engines. It is also worth noting that the game only came out in October, so seeing a record low price already with a 38% discount is a steal.
Taking a break from Best Buy stalking, and yeah, Amazon is also not looking great on the bundle front, folks.
Heck, a ton of old bundles that I've personally seen go on sale for years don't even have an option to add to your cart. There does seem to be a low-on-stock and no-discount kind of vibe going on at the moment, which may mean we will start having to look at the refurbished space soon.
Again, I'm keeping my eyes open for updates; hopefully we get some surprise drops. However, even checking PlayStation Direct's Black Friday sale shows a lack of consoles and bundles, so let's not be too optimistic now.
So, I've been on the hunt for PS5 bundles for a few hours now, and sadly it is still not looking great. Best Buy, in particular, has a bunch of bundles that are still well over a grand.
Currently, I can't recommend any in good faith to you, as most are just as expensive as picking up a console at full price. Hopefully we see some price drops in a few hours or at least on the site tomorrow, including the snazzy Marvel’s Wolverine limited edition bundle that is currently still sitting at $977 and out of stock (let's cry together, friends).
While PS5 consoles aren't getting massive price cuts at the moment, the good news is that I've found a record-low price on the best 1440p PS5 monitor of the year. Right now, Amazon has discounted the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 by just over $220.
While this option doesn't have a USB-C hub, it does have amazing visuals and fast refresh rates. So if you aren't fussed about 4K gaming but still want one of the best pictures out there while cruising around in GTA 6, then this is an easy Black Friday pick-up for me to recommend.
Of course, we have a ton of Black Friday deals on PS5 games to get through, and the great news is that one of the Game of the Year nominees is on sale!
Thanks to a massive 43% slash, Resident Evil Requiem is now at its lowest price ever. Now, for a game that came out this year, a 43% discount is not only massive news but also rare. This is a deal for the physical version of the game; so sorry in advance to digital-only console players. If you do have a disc drive, though, Requiem is one of the best Resident Evil games made, perfectly capturing the franchise's blend between survival horror scares and big action set pieces.
If you are a horror fan, this is a must-play and an easy no-brainer, Black Friday pick-up.
So if you are like me and were looking to pick up some extra storage with an SSD, then I've got bad news, friends. Thanks to the rising costs of hardware in general, even with some Black Friday discounts, you are looking at paying £200 more than you would have back in 2023.
However, if you are in desperate need of space thanks to GTA 6's size, then it may still be worth checking out Amazon's 22% discount on the Samsung SSD 990 PRO. This is our pick for the best SSD for the PS5 in 2026, and is great if you are after speed and write endurance. There is no word on when or if SSD prices will drop in the future, so I'd also keep that in mind if you desperately need one right now. If you can hold out, that may be your best option though.
I'll be honest, looking through early Black Friday deals across all accessories for the PS5 has shown me a lack of record-low discounts this year. However, I'm happy to report that the DualSense controller is one of the few products that I can recommend to you all since it's at the lowest price it has ever been.
Obviously, this is a controller that many of you likely have, as it was included with your original console. But, come on, chances are you need an extra. This is a great budget-friendly pick-up, but it does also have an uber-satisfying adaptive trigger and great haptic feedback if you want to get a tad technical before making your choice as well.
The stick drift can be a pain, though, and the battery life isn't the best out there, so if those are big factors you care about, you may want to hold off until I find some deals on more pricey alternatives.
Ok, we're starting off with some accessories, folks! I've seen a lot of early deals for PS5 headsets that aren't the best (aka pretty disappointing discounts compared to past years). However, the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 is currently going at its lowest price over at Amazon with a big 50% discount.
Now, the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 is always a great low-price option anyway. It's on our list of the best PS5 headsets as the budget-friendly option for a reason; however, the further reduction saves you an extra $30. I will say that this is a wired option, so Bluetooth users beware, and the mic quality isn't the best. However, it does have an official PlayStation design, is lightweight, and is very comfy. It really depends on what you want, but if you are after just a straight PS5 headset that is reliable and super affordable, then this is the one to pick up.
Good morning to all my fellow early bargain hunters. Black Friday may officially kick off tomorrow, but the discounts are popping up early, and so are we with our deal tracking. Yesterday we were already starting to see some Black Friday discounts across Amazon and Best Buy, and I can happily say that I've already spotted some more products for us to dig our teeth into. So stick with me as I guide you through the best Black Friday PS5 deals over the next few hours, and I'll keep you posted as I find them!