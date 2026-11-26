Happy Thanksgiving! Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are off to a raring start already, with Ninty's own Mario Kart World bundle on the shelves for $50 off and a whole selection of first and third party games at their lowest ever prices. Not only that, but we're already seeing some of our favorite accessories at their best rates of the year - all before the turkey's out the oven.
Whether you're after OG games or you're hunting Black Friday Switch 2 deals to upgrade your handheld, we're seeing you through the entire sale. We've spent the whole month scouring the shelves for the highest quality discounts and, now that the heat is on, we're bringing you the very best offers from stores like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.
There's no cheap tat here, though. We test, review, rate, and recommend the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories every day. Alongside the best Switch 2 games and console bundles, then, we're keeping this page focused on the tech we actually recommend based on its use in our own Switch setups.
We're not interested in just any old discount either. We've been price-watching the biggest tech and titles all year round and we're only focusing on gadgets at their lowest prices ever - or their lowest prices of the year so far. That way you know you're not getting fake Black Friday Switch 2 deals, simply top-tier kit at its best price yet.
You'll find all our favorite offers just below, but stick with us throughout the sale as we bring all our treasure here live further down the page.
I've been tracking Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for over seven years now, starting as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. That's where I learned how to spot value on the shelves, and price track to find the deals that are actually worth your time. In my time at GamesRadar+ I've been hands-on with the latest and greatest Switch and Switch 2 accessories. That means I know the gadgets you should be prioritizing and how much you should pay for them.
A range of retailers have the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle live on the shelves this Black Friday, but Amazon is shedding an extra 99 cents off that final price. This is Nintendo's headliner this year, with a free copy of the latest kart racer and three months of Switch Online.
Donkey Kong Bananza launched not long after the Switch 2 itself, but it's been stuck at full price since then. Today's Black Friday price marks its first major saving on that $69.99 MSRP and its lowest price ever by some way.
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is usually a steal whenever it's on sale, considering its $27.99 starting price and excellent performance in our testing. It typically only ever hits $17-$18 during day to day discounts, but Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals have it at its lowest price yet this week.
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is dropping just below its usual $50 - $55 sale position this Black Friday. The Nintendo Switch 2 controller launched at $69.99, offering a pro experience with a few extra bells and whistles. At $47.39 this docked gamepad is cheaper than ever.
It's a premium Switch 2 accessory, but if you're missing those back buttons in handheld mode the CRKD Nitro Deck 2 is at a brand new record-low price at Amazon. The $99.99 Joy-Con replacement dropped to $79.99 in October, only to return to full price in the Black Friday lead up. Now you'll find it for its best deal yet - $74.99.
My time hunting for Switch 2 Black Friday deals is almost over, folks, and I'll be passing this blog over to one of our hardware experts. Things have been pretty quiet today so far, with no new price slashes or stock depletions to speak of - yet. While waiting it out for the big day is never a bad idea, I do wonder how long some of these bargain prices will hold, especially having hung about for so long already.
Here's a temperature check of my star deals of the day if you're just joining us now!
Walmart is just scraping a victory past Amazon and Best Buy when it comes to having the lowest Black Friday Switch 2 deal price for Persona 3 Reloaded. If you've never experienced Sega's iconic JRPG series before, this flashy remake is a great place to start your journey - it was my first time with Persona, too, and I absolutely adored it. Plus, with Walmart selling the game for eleven cents less than its competitors, you'll have the smug satisfaction of knowing that you've picked it up at its lowest ever sales price.
There are some true-blue GamesRadar+ headphone favorites on the digital shelves right now when it comes to Black Friday Switch 2 deals. Many of these deals are holding on from earlier in the week, with Amazon now matching Best Buy with ten bucks off one of the best gaming headsets for Switch 2 owners.
I'm especially fond of the super cheap Turtle Beach Airlites, especially as someone who travels a lot for work. I've checked out all our current top-ranked hits to help you suss out which Black Friday Switch 2 headset deal is right for you!
Woot has the cheapest Black Friday Switch 2 console deal I've seen all day
Woot is the only vendor where you can get yourself a brand new Nintendo Switch 2 for $469.99. With the base selling point being just under $500, I'll concede that it's not a massive saving at the moment, though Woot is the only online retailer I can find that is selling a new Switch 2 for $40 off the standard $499 price tag. It's a great bargain for anyone who doesn't need a fancy bundle with their new console, especially if you're hoping to pop some games on your Christmas list as it is.
Whether or not you want to hold out to see if it drops any lower is your call - I've seen a new Switch 2 drop to as low as $449 back in May 2026. This is another Black Friday Switch deal I'll be keeping extra close tabs on, though it's worth noting that once sales run out on Woot it'll be gone for good.
I'm a games journalist through and through, so naturally all my favorite Black Friday Switch deals are to do with how you use your shiny Nintendo console. It's great to see so many fantastic new games of 2026 now going for record-low prices this Thanksgiving, especially since Black Friday itself isn't until tomorrow. This little roundup should keep you ticking over until then if you're hoping to snag an early Switch deal this Black Friday!
Some of the best Black Friday Switch 2 controller deals aren't even made expressly for the Nintendo console. With many being cross-compatible with PC, third party offerings make excellent trade-ins if you're hunting for something to replace your beleaguered Joy-Cons (does everyone get stick drift or is it just me?!).
These cross-compatible options are great for those who are working with multiple platforms, allowing you to get more out of your purchase. And trust me, as someone who uses her Xbox controllers to play Steam games all the time, I'd sooner have a controller that can do it all than one one-trick D-pad. Check out all my favorite cross-compatible Black Friday Switch controllers here:
Watch out for fake Black Friday Switch deals! Many items listed on sites like Best Buy and Walmart feature inflated base RSPs to trick you into believing that an item is on sale for far more than it is. Most of the time, these products are actually selling for their typical sales prices instead of being discounted for Black Friday. I'm keeping an eye out for such instances, especially as I try my best to hunt down some Switch 2 bundle bargains for you this Thanksgiving, so watch this space if you're unsure.
For now, the Mario Kart World bundle over on Amazon is the only genuine Black Friday Switch 2 bumper pack that seems actually worth it, and the price is steady across retailers. It also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online so you can jump into a PvP game ASAP!
There's a host of great Black Friday Switch controller deals out there right now, but two stand out in particular. Both the GameSir Super Nova and 8BitDo Ultimate 2 are going for way cheaper than the standard Switch 2 Pro controller, proving that going third-party is sometimes the key if you want to save money without sacrificing your gameplay. The Pro isn't even on offer for Black Friday right now, but with those other two options being such steals, who needs it anyway?
I reviewed both Pragmata and Resident Evil Requiem for GamesRadar+, so you can trust me when I say that seeing them among the top Black Friday Switch 2 deals today is truly something special. Neither game has ever been this cheap, with both having launched earlier in 2026. Getting 30% off at this early stage is definitely a bargain, so Capcom fans take heed: this is one Black Friday Switch bargain not to miss out on.
Calling all Bruce Wayne fans! LEGO Batman: The Legacy of the Dark Knight for Switch 2 is heavily discounted right now, back at its lowest ever price point for the sales season. This is a truly special Black Friday Switch deal for one of the best new games of 2026, pulling together Batman's greatest hits and biggest enemies for a rollicking good time that spans the DC heroes film, comic book, and TV escapades. This early Black Friday Switch deal is still lingering from earlier in the week, so I'll be keeping an eye on it to see if drops even lower as the big day approaches...
I've just spotted an excellent Black Friday Switch 2 deal for the purple abxylute N6 controller, now going at 20% off while its black colorway brethren sits out of stock. I love slotting my own Switch 2 screen into all manner of handy handsets to give the whole machine a bit more weight, and the N6 does so in style with its fancy retro design that harkens back to the N64 and GameCube controllers. It's the cheapest I've ever seen it on Amazon right now, so you'll want to jump on this bargain before it goes out of stock!
Happy Thanksgiving, folks! I'll be with you for the next eight hours to share the hottest early Black Friday Switch deals, so put down that forkful of turkey and get ready. I'll be especially keen to see if any newer Switch 2 games are going for cheap this sales season, and I'll be sure to look out for any Switch 2 bundle deals for anyone hoping to get a truly fabulous gift for a loved one...