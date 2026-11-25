The premature death of BioWare is made even sadder by the fact that many of its best games were never remastered or remade for modern hardware, and now they probably never will be. Compare that to an RPG studio like Bethesda, which is notorious for endlessly remastering, re-releasing, and porting The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, and it's easy to see why BioWare diehards feel like they were dealt a bad hand by the studio's parent company, EA.
Not to rub salt into the wound, but former Dragon Age lead Mark Darrah, a BioWare veteran who worked at the studio for more than two decades, Dragon Age: Origins could've easily been remastered and probably would've sold pretty well if it weren't for EA's reluctance to remake or remaster anything.
Talking to Pembridge TV (timestamp), Darrah says a big reason EA doesn't typically modernize its older games is because a big portion of its IP catalog is annual sports games like EA Sports FC and NHL. "What are you gonna take NHL 2005 and do a 20th anniversary remaster? What? You have an NHL. NHL never went away. Madden never went away. Football Club never went away," Darrah says.
That doesn't explain why series like Mass Effect and Dragon Age didn't get more remasters (on that, Darrah simply says "they don't get it"), but Darrah says the opportunity was there even if Skyrim levels of ports wouldn't work.
"Honestly, yeah, I don't know that anyone other than Bethesda could get away with porting Skyrim to every single platform and selling a million copies every single time they do that," he says, adding, "But yes! We could have remastered Origins probably twice and sold a couple million copies each time."
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.