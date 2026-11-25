The first HBO Lego Harry Potter sets have been revealed, and they're remaking some classic kits... but fans aren't all enthused by the result.
After being teased earlier this year, the initial wave of Lego Harry Potter kits based on HBO's new series revisits some old haunts; the lineup includes the Gryffindor Common Room, the Hogwarts Express, and Privet Drive. These include new designs and minifigures based on the TV show, but there are obviously similarities to what we've seen before – and that seems to be a sticking point for some. In a Reddit post discussing the sets, the top comment notes that they "they look like bootlegs of the originals lol."
While there's positive feedback as well (particularly toward Privet Drive's faux-Tudor design), I'm finding just as many negative responses on social media after a quick look through the likes of Instagram. These sets are clearly dividing the community, and I can't imagine it's the reception Lego was hoping for. Here are the kits themselves:
The Gryffindor Common Room is a constant throughout the Potter stories, so it makes sense that Lego would remake it here in its new HBO form. This one is made up of 738 pieces, comes with five minifigures (Harry, Ron, Hermione, Parvati, and Lavender), as well as lots of little details on almost every surface.
This is probably the most unique of the sets, as the faux-Tudor exterior is quite different from the old movie version. The kit has 545 pieces and four minifigs to go with a brick-built '90s car – Harry, Uncle Vernon, Aunt Petunia, and Dudley.
What with Harry's first trip to Hogwarts being such a pivotal moment in the story, it makes sense that the Hogwarts Express would feature as a major new set. This is just the latest in a long line of models recreating this train, and while the engine itself is practically identical, the HBO version of the platform looks like it includes a little cafe waiting area that we've not seen before.
The final set to be revealed thus far is a BrickHeadz kit, recreating characters in a larger scale. This one has Harry, Malfoy, and Hagrid presumably while they're wandering the Forbidden Forest in detention. It's made up of 380 pieces.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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