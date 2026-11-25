Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya says he's interested in tackling the Castlevania series if Konami would hand him the reins.
In his first YouTube video in over a year (translated by Automaton), Kamiya set the record straight on some questions about his new studio Clovers. Namely, although he's working on Okami – a series he created while at Capcom – he hasn't returned to the publisher, nor is the studio funded by Capcom or any other investors. He also notes that Capcom may not be the only publisher Clovers works with, saying, "Because we're not getting any external funding and we're completely independent, we want to foster a friendly relationship and work together with many different companies, and take on various things from now on."
As for the potential collaborators, he (jokingly) notes, "maybe they hate me, but I love Nintendo, so I think we may be able to do something together." Kamiya directed his best game – The Wonderful 101 – at Nintendo, as well as working as a supervisor on the Bayonetta titles and Astral Chain for the company before leaving Platinum Games. He also notes he'd be up for working with Sony or Microsoft – with the latter having worked with him on Scalebound before its cancellation.
Kamiya lists a number of franchises he'd love to work on, such as Koei Tecmo's Star Force, Square Enix's King's Knight, and Bandai Namco's Tag Team Match: M.U.S.C.L.E., as well as Konami's GetsuFumaDen. However, as far as Konami is concerned, he specifically highlights Castlevania as one he's interested in. "We'll definitely make Castlevania. If you let us work on it," Kamiya notes in a message to the publisher, saying "we can make something truly insane, so just contact us and we'll be at your service."
As far as character action games go, it's hard to call anyone but Kamiya the GOAT. And the idea of a Castlevania action game – think Lords of Shadow but a little more Devil May Cry than God of War – has been one on my wishlist for a long time. So frankly now I'm going to be disappointed if this doesn't happen.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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