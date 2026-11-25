November 25, 2026: I've checked for the latest A Bizarre Run code and added the latest promo to our list. I also had to remove some expired codes, too.
The latest Bizarre Run codes might not get you into first place in your next race, but they can help you pick out a new Stand or purchase a Rokakaka Fruit or two. This racing game was made for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure fans, but if you've made it here with little knowledge of the manga, A Bizarre Run is based on Steel Ball Run, a horse-race featured in one of the main Jojo story arcs.
A Bizarre Run doesn't hand out the items you'll need to succeed quite as freely as you might find in other Roblox games, and Stands are a random pull, so you'll need as many chances as possible to get the one you want. Luckily, these Bizarre Run codes can help, so find out how to redeem them below.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All A Bizarre Run codes
These are the A Bizarre Run codes you can redeem right now:
350KLIKES - 2x Arrows, 2x Rokaka Fruit (Stage 2 required in two races) new!
A Bizarre Run codes usually offer a decent amount of cash, which can be used at the in-game merchant in exchange for Rokakaka Fruit. These handy items are necessary if you want to use a Stand Arrow and roll for a new Stand. Meanwhile, promos also grant the likes of spins and Stand Arrows themselves.
To redeem A Bizarre Run codes, you'll first need to complete the brief tutorial, then you can click on the Codes button at the button of the screen, indicated by a pink present icon. This opens the Enter Code Here... box, which is also found at the bottom of the Shop. Enter a code into the box and hit Redeem to claim your rewards.
A Bizarre Run codes aren't case-sensitive, so you only have to worry about getting the spelling right.
Expired A Bizarre Run codes
QOLUPD - 1x Shiny Arrow, 1x Rokaka Fruit
10MINDELAY - $2,000
300KLIKES - 2x Arrows, 2x Rokaka Fruit
250KLIKES - 1x Shiny Arrow, $7,000
STAGE3FIX
SHUTDOWNSORRY2
WIRED
SCARYMONSTERS
SHUTDOWNSORRY
CONSOLEFIX
200KLIKES - 1x free Bizarre Spin
D4C - 1x Rokakaka Fruit, $8,000 Cash, 1x Arrow
SUPPLYPACKAGE
150KLIKES - 1x free Bizarre Spin
RELEASE - $8,000 Cash
SORRYTRADERS
50KLIKES
FIXEDANTITEAM
100KLIKES
Some A Bizarre Run codes expire fairly quickly, including those in the list above, so it's worth redeeming new promos as soon as you see them. I'll move expired codes down here when the time comes.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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