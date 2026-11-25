Using GTA 6 NOS to give your car a boost can be helpful in street races and just for getting around, but the game doesn't make it very clear how it's used with some easy-to-miss prompts. In short, it's a bit like having a sprint for your car, so it's pretty simple to use, but I've explained how it all works in GTA 6 just below.
To use nitrous in GTA 6, you must hold L3/LS while fully pressing R2/RT. If you press in the left stick while at anything other than full throttle, you'll just honk your horn instead.
Obviously, you must also be driving a GTA 6 car that has Nitrous Boost installed. Any Mod Shop can install this component for you for $5,000, and it's found under the Performance tab, then the Boost section – depending on the car, it can also provide small boosts to its speed and acceleration stats. Otherwise, cars with NOS already installed are incredibly rare but there's a Declasse Yosemite 1500 called the Nutbusta that comes with nitrous that you can steal for Moses in Chapter 2, so you might want to keep that rather than sell it.
You can tell a car has NOS installed because it'll have a blue ring icon next to the engine health and fuel gauges. You can only use your NOS boost in short bursts as the blue ring indicating how much nitrous you have will rapidly empty when using it. Conveniently it refills on its own unlike regular gas as you need to refuel your car in GTA 6.
But bear in mind that, from my experience using the nitrous boost in GTA 6, the extra speed isn't that spectacular, with the camera field-of-view and zoom out making it feel faster than it actually is. It's certainly not unhelpful for street races, but don't expect it to surge you into first place.
And if you're wondering what car is in all the images in this article, it's the GTA 6 Paul Walker car – incredibly, it doesn't come with NOS as standard, but I had to fit it as soon as possible to make it just like the car in The Fast and the Furious.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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