One of the most sought-after products in Black Friday sales are Apple's iPads. These powerful tablets often cost a lot, and rarely see discounts, so a reduction in price becomes all the more tempting. But if you're just looking at the recent models, you're missing a trick.
Walmart is a major seller of restored iPads, or second-hand slates that have been professionally returned to a near-new condition. Tablets like this are often much cheaper than new ones, and work just as well (you can take my word for it, I bought a refurbished 2020 iPad Pro and it still works perfectly). While these models are cheaper anyway, Walmart is offering Black Friday deals on a fair few of them, bringing tablets down to remarkably cheap prices. These are mostly for older models, with a 2021 release the newest here, but they're still powerful and modern slates and so you might find an older iPad suits you fine.
Perhaps the best refurbished iPad deal is this: over a third off the price of a large-screen iPad. It's the 2020 model, but I can promise it still works fantastically since that's the one I own (and bought refurbed). I wish I could've found it at this price.
If you want a smaller iPad, this is the best deal for you; it's the only serious discount on an iPad mini, and 40% off is great. It's only the 64GB model, but one with cellular connection, so you can easily use cloud storage instead.
This is an older iPad, but it still works well (even without being restored), and so $140 is a really good price for it. The extra bargain is in the accessories you're getting with it: a protective case and charging cable are both included with the tablet.
If you've been looking for a new slate, changing tack in the Black Friday iPad deals to buy an older, refurbished model might seem might seem unthinkable.
Older slates work just well for tasks like word processing, streaming video, communications and simple workflow tasks. Slack has never challenged my 6-year-old iPad Pro. The trappings of newer slates, like advanced chipsets, will only really pay off for intensive tasks like video editing.
What about gaming? From my experience, older tablets still run the most advanced games pretty well. After all, game makers don't want to limit their potential audience by excluding owners of older tech, so they optimize their games to work well on various devices.
The only problem with older tablets is that they are less battery-efficient, even in refurbished models which usually enjoy new batteries. Basically any game more complex than NYT Games will sap battery quite quickly, so I only game on my iPad when I'm at home and near a power supply.
So if you're weighing up between an old or new slate, where you plan to play is the big thing worth considering.
If you're considering rivals, we've also got a round-up of the best gaming tablets, so you can see how iPads stack up against Android counterparts.
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Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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