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Blade Runner 2099 is finally here, and with more of Ridley Scott's neo-futuristic dystopia in tow.
The series stars Hunter Schafer as Cora, who is tasked with going undercover as a replicant in exchange for her and her brother's safety. Things don't go exactly according to plan, especially after she's partnered with Olwen, a dying replicant with a hard heart.
It's a dense series, and you might have some questions after the eighth and final episodes. Below, we've recapped the Blade Runner 2099 finale and answered some of your biggest questions. But be warned: there are massive spoilers below!
Cora and Olwen head off to find Julius, who has the memory that all of the replicants have been looking for… and the one Cora and [brother]’s mother gave them once upon a time. The memory itself has the capability to extend the life of a replicant, as it contains the genetic origins of the Nexus One, which are the most powerful bio-enhanced ever created.
When they reach the replicant birthing center, Clotilde, now an extremely powerful Nexus One, attacks Olwen and taunts her about her death. Despite her deteriorating state, she manages to take Clotilde down and urge her to turn against Julius. Elsewhere, Bebeto and Elias set out to find Ray, only to learn that he isn’t just a miracle-working bio-engineer of sorts: he’s also a replicant who's employed by Tyrell and wants the memory in order to make more Nexus Ones and essentially turn humans into replicants. Ray then tries to convince Bebeto to turn over Cora and join the Tyrell Corporation.
We cut back to Cora, who is fatally attacked by Julius. When asked how Cora obtained the memory, she explained that she left it there after watching Julius push her mother Helena to her death. A fight ensues between Cora, Olwen, and Julius, who knocks Cora out with a fatal blow to the head. He crushes the memory in his palm, so that only he is the person who can make Olwen better, but she shoots him dead anyway.
Clotilde appears and explains that she’s also seen the memory, and can therefore do the procedure to save Olwen’s life. Elsewhere, Elias hijacks the airwaves and delivers to Los Angeles, announcing that he destroyed the replicant birthing center (which is, of course, untrue) and urging the remaining humans rise up against the replicants.
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Back at the lab, Ray arrives to find Julius dead. We see an arm emerge from the replicant birthing sack, before cutting to a shot of Olwen walking away quickly.
Sometime a little later, Cora sits down in front of Greta, who immediately begins to administer the Voight-Kampff empathy test. However, Cora is… different. Her eyes are bright blue, her demeanor is cold, and her hair is slicked back. She fails the empathy exam, and manipulates Greta into not sending the failed test results to the LAPD. Instead, Greta restarts the test.
The screen fades to black, and shows a much healthier-looking Olwen in a spaceship, headed for “the stars,” as Marek used to say.
Does Olwen live?
Yes. Though Olwen is dying throughout the series, it's Clotilde who has a change of heart and decides to be the one to upgrade Olwen to a Nexus-One so that she may live a longer life. This does involve killing Olwen, as we saw Julius kill Clotilde before re-birthing her as a Nexus-One, though we can only assume that this happened off-screen.
After the procedure is complete, Olwen goes off-planet in a spaceship capsule of sorts and heads "for the stars," in a touching callback to what Marek used to tell her.
How do memories extend or renew replicant lives?
Each replicant is born with a set of implanted memories, not necessarily to make them more human, but to make them easier to control (as was the intent of replicant creator Eldon Tyrell). The specific memory that Cora, Olwen, and the rest of the replicant population, contains the genetic origins of the Nexus One. This genetic code can both enhance, and save the life of a dying replicant. Julius uses it to essentially rebuild Clotilde after killing her.
Confusingly, all it takes is seeing the memory, and anyone who's seen it is able to perform the procedure that turns a regular replicant into a Nexus One. Before Julius was killed, he destroyed the memory and boasted that he was the only one who could save Olwen, as he was the only one who'd seen it. This, of course, is proven untrue, as Clotilde (having seen the memory with Julius) was able to perform the procedure on Olwen.
Who dies?
Olwen kills Hodge at the very beginning of the episode by shooting him for being annoying and disrespectful (which was honestly quite understandable). The only other major death in the episode is that of Julius, who is also shot dead by Olwen after he destroys the memory by crushing it in his palm.
Is Cora a replicant now?
When Elias and Bebeto arrive at Ray's office, a creepy replicant salesman says that they suddenly have the technology to alter human genes and turn them into Nexus Ones. This is, of course, thanks to the memory.
When Cora reappears at the end of the episode, she's different. Her eyes are also that weird blue color that Bebeto comments on earlier in the show, after he gives her the serial number tattoo that allows her to disguise herself as a replicant. Even Greta remarks that Cora is completely different. Her colder demeanor and sleek appearance leads us to think that she, too, underwent the procedure and is now a Nexus-One.
What happens to Elias and Bebeto?
The last time we see Bebeto is in Ray's office, shortly after Ray offers him a job. He seems reluctant to accept, and he doesn't reappear again. We see Elias one final time after he hijacked the airwaves to encourage the citizens of Los Angeles to rise up against the replicants and the LAPD.
Unfortunately, we have no idea what happens to either of them after this. We can infer that Bebeto accepted Ray's offer, and that the replicants and LAPD are definitely after Elias... but that's something a second season would have to explain.
Will there be a Blade Runner 2099 season 2?
Since a few things were left wide open, it sure seems like there could be a second season. However, creator and showrunner Silka Luisa has stated that there will be no season 2 as the show has a "clear beginning, middle, and end." With that in mind, we can only infer what happens to the core characters, and what happens to the world now that humans can become replicants.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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