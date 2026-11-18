The Ghoul is still on the hunt for his family in Fallout, with actor Walton Goggins saying the ongoing search could change his character's outlook in the third season of the Prime Video series.
"If you never got to see a loved one, and you found out that those loved ones were still alive, what might you experience after not seeing them for a very long period of time, what would that mean to you?" Goggins pondered about the Ghoul's upcoming arc at an awards screening attended by GamesRadar+.
As a refresher, the Fallout season 2 ending saw the Ghoul uncovering at least part of the mystery of his missing wife and daughter – namely, that they were still alive. But they were since taken to Colorado for reasons unknown, with the Ghoul on their tail.
"So that's what we all spent the better part of this season really asking ourselves, and you know whether I discover them or whether I don't discover them in season three is really irrelevant to me," Goggins added.
Then, a line that cuts deep into the Ghoul's motivations for the upcoming season: "Well, then, what does that mean to you if you get what you've been looking for for 200 years? And how does that change you? What does that really mean to you?"
So, when might Fallout next drop on our screens? Recently, we had a bombshell courtesy of Hank actor Kyle MacLachlan, who told a fan that the third season could drop in May or June of next year.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.