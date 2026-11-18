The leaker who broke the news about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has some not-so-good news about Majora's Mask.
Back in March of this year, known leaker NateTheHate broke the news that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake would be happening this year, alongside a new Star Fox, Switch Sports game, and Switch 2 Edition of Pikmin 4 – as well as no 3D Mario, which is apparently planned for 2027. NateTheHate correctly predicted the Switch 2 reveal date in 2025, but this string of correct info has made him a pretty trusted leaker within the Nintendo community. Which is why this news brings me no joy.
After The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's success, everyone is certain that a Majora's Mask remake has to be coming soon given the game follows up Ocarina's story as well as reuses a ton of assets from the game. In response to a Twitter user asking about the status of a Majora's Mask remake, NateTheHate responds, "Can only comment on Majora's Mask and it's that I've heard nothing to suggest any such project is currently active."
Of course, this is an apocalyptic blow to the level of the moon falling on Termina for those who somehow hoped Nintendo would pull a Capcom with Resident Evil 2 and 3 and release a Majora's Mask remake in a year's time.
That being said, I wouldn't lose too much hope. After the success of Ocarina of Time, the easiest win Nintendo could have is to work on a Majora's Mask remake. It happened on the 3DS, it can happen again.
Since 2013, The Legend of Zelda has pretty much been a yearly franchise, with 2022 being the only year since then we didn't get a new game, a remake/remaster, or a Hyrule Warriors game. It's pretty obvious that Nintendo wants to keep the series on people's minds constantly, and one of the easiest ways for Nintendo to keep things up is through remakes, which take a bit less effort than conceptualizing a new game.
I just hope Nintendo stays strong and doesn't listen to the contingent of people who want the timer removed from the game. As someone who saw the Dead Rising series turn into trash with its fourth entry as Capcom made the time mechanics less and less prevalent, and saw people trying to do the same to The Blood of Dawnwalker through modding, I've become a hardcore time limit defender.
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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