Nintendo exec says "new games and remakes both have a place" following Zelda: Ocarina of Time launch

Sure, it's a remake, but it slots in nicely between all the other new games – and it's still just as valuable, too, as Nintendo senior vice president of product development and publishing Nate Bihldorff explains to Polygon.
"I do think that new games and remakes both have a place in the Nintendo stable, of equal importance to be honest. There are fans of every single IP that we have out there," as he says. Remakes are very welcome to those fans, to say the least.
"Of course, having new games in those series is wonderful, and I look forward to them as much as anyone else does, but there's also a deep satisfaction in revisiting games that were very, very special, like Ocarina of Time" – and that's evident in how well the remake is doing already, if you ask me.
Longtime Legend of Zelda fans aren't the only people immersing themselves in Nintendo's revamped spin on Hyrule, either.
As Bihldorff states, "It's also important to think about how many people had never played the original, and for them, the remake of Ocarina of Time is going to be an absolutely brand-new, 2026 experience, and one that I just cannot wait for them to get their hands on." A quick look at social media proves his assertion here right.
Remakes don't just cater to old fans, but they help introduce countless more to long-standing franchises and series like The Legend of Zelda.
They certainly don't take away from new releases, either – every fellow Zelda stan I know is on the edge of their seat waiting for more announcements from Nintendo, especially after the likes of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. I don't see that changing, ever.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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