Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock live: tracking the latest updates for this week's restocks

The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 restocks have been quiet in the last few days, but we could be on the cusp of a whole new wave. Both Best Buy and Target have confirmed that new special edition handhelds will be making their way to the shelves this week.
The former is getting ready to host its midnight Ocarina of Time Remake launch event tonight (with the Zelda Switch 2 also up for grabs), while the latter stated last week that in-store restocks would begin on November 5, with online stock going live on November 6.
Amazon and Nintendo have both recently offered Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks after launch in the US, with Amazon and EE carrying the torch in the UK. That flurry of activity last week has died down a little in the last few days (save for some unexpected checkouts), but we're expecting far more action in the coming days.
Whether you're waiting for Best Buy and Target, keeping a curious eye on Walmart's cancelled pre-orders, or hunting for handhelds in the UK, we're showing you where to find new Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock right here.
I've been tracking hard-to-find stock for over six years now, starting with the incredibly limited releases of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. I've been reporting on how retailers operate with high-demand products, from anniversary releases to brand new consoles, ever since then - including the Nintendo Switch 2 itself.
Amazon dropped Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock right on release day, but has been quiet ever since then. While the retailer can be a little tricky for Nintendo kit, it's already off to the races this time around.
Walmart's had a bit of a time of it. The retailer cancelled a number of pre-orders just the day before launch, and has been catching up on its backlog ever since. While new stock might be already allocated to those burned by pre-order mishandling, it's worth keeping an eye on any movement here.
Best Buy is due to drop a new wave of Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock this week, though it will be strictly limited to in-store midnight events for Ocarina of Time Remake. It's still worth keeping an eye on that online listing, though, in case there's any wiggle room here from November 5 onwards.
Target previously stated that it would be running in-store Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks on November 5, and following up with online drops on November 6. This is one to watch, then, just remember we typically see particularly early drops here. Time to set that alarm.
GameStop is only running Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 restocks in stores, so you won't find any online stock here. That goes not just for the console, but for the Pro Controller and carry case as well.
Amazon UK had a sturdy wave of Legend of Zelda Switch 2 handhelds in the lead up to launch, but they've all been swept off the shelves now. The special edition has been spotted here a couple of times in the days since, though.
Argos was previously offering Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock ahead of launch, but things look to have run dry now. The store organises its inventory by postcode, though, so it's always worth checking your local area's delivery and collection options.
Smyths Toys was one of the first retailers to drop its original wave of Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock when the handheld was announced, so we're expecting more action here in the near future. It's also one of the only UK retailers I'm seeing with listing pages up for the Pro Controller and carry case.
Here's the thing with Very. It often bundles up difficult-to-find stock with extra accessories or games to keep resellers at bay. That means you'll be paying a little more here (though still only RRP for everything you're getting) but stock often holds out a lot longer.
John Lewis might not be the first place you think to check when hunting down Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock, but the retailer actually has a pretty solid history of coming through when gadgets are difficult to find. Case in point, while the retailer is still out of 40th Anniversary handhelds, its site is pointing hunters to November 5 for the next restock date.
Whether or not this is maintained across other stores remains to be seen.
Reminder: GameStop is only running in-store restocks
GameStop has backed out of the online race altogether, dropping web restocks in favor of in-store allocation for the special edition handheld, Pro Controller and carry case. While listing pages are still up on the site, each one points stock hunters towards their local store.
Those Walmart prices will come down again
Walmart is currently listing particularly high prices on its Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 landing pages, with the console sitting at $599 and the Pro Controller at a whopping $224.99. Thankfully nothing's actually available to buy - but it's worth remembering we've seen this before.
When the Legend of Zelda Switch 2 was out of stock in its pre-order window, Walmart was displaying a similar set of strange figures. They ultimately gave way to the correct MSRPs once those units rolled back onto the shelves.
PSA: There are two versions of the Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller in the UK
One comes with a user-replaceable battery and the other doesn't. Right now, Amazon has listed (though it's not in stock) the replaceable-battery model, but other retailers are limiting their options to the standard gamepad. Be sure to check the fine print to pick up the right one when stock does return to the shelves.
Even the carry case is difficult to come across right now
I've been checking through all the retailers in my roster, but everyone's still drawing a blank this morning. That goes for the console, controller, and even the $40 carry case. I would have expected at least a few fleeting restocks of the cheaper accessory over the course of the week, but it looks like anything with that golden Triforce on its face is going to continue to be in short supply.
Where are we today?
Activity has been quiet in the week leading up to this week's planned Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks. While Amazon UK had its own burst of stock late on Monday, the US hasn't seen any movement here for a little while now. It's likely two of those stores are saving their cache of consoles for later in the week, while Walmart is potentially still playing catchup on its dropped pre-orders from launch.
Less than 24 hours before Best Buy opens its doors
One way we know Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks will be up for grabs this week is at Best Buy. The retailer is opening "most of its US stores" (according to its announcement last month) at midnight, or across a staggered local time, to celebrate the launch of Ocarina of Time Remake. Alongside the game itself, though, you'll also find that special edition console up for grabs on a first-come-first-served basis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.