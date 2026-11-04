Hunger Games' President Snow crashed election night coverage for an in-universe advert

During Fox News and CNN's coverage of the US midterm elections on November 3, Ralph Fiennes' President Snow from the upcoming Hunger Games prequel suddenly appeared on the screen. The TV spot, which has since been posted on Twitter, saw Snow address the nation to announce the 50th Hunger Games, reminding Panem why it has to take place. However, partway through, the resistance hacks into the feed, with the recurring message 'Break the Machine' appearing on the screen.
This isn't the first time that the movie has attempted to blend our world with the nation of Panem. Last month, the prequel launched an in-universe website called CapitolTV, where fans can flick through channels and see Snow's full message featured above, commercials featuring Glenn Close's Drusilla Sickle and Billy Porter Stift, and PSA's about why the Hunger Games were introduced in the first place, apparently to reinstate peace.
Set 24 years before the first film, Sunrise on the Reaping follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he is drafted into the 50th Hunger Games. Fans will remember that Haymitch, previously played by Woody Harrelson in the original saga, later became Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark's mentor with a dark past. The new movie will give us insight into what Haymitch went through in the second Quarter Quell, which saw game makers raise the stakes and send in not two but four tributes from each of the 12 districts.
The cast also includes Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Lili Taylor as Mags, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, and more. Hunger Games' leads Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to make a cameo as Katniss and Peeta too.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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