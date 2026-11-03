DC fans think that the recent Batman 2 leak is a red herring, and the proof is in the first movie

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Some DC fans aren't totally convinced by the latest Batman 2 leak

Robert Pattinson in The Batman
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
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Some DC fans think the new Batman 2 leak that might have revealed some major villain details isn't all that it seems.

The leak comes courtesy of a behind-the-scenes look at Heidi Klum's Halloween costume, and it seemingly reveals that Sebastian Stan is actually playing Victor Zsasz, and Brian Tyree Henry is playing Two-Face.

"I think they want to throw us off," speculates one fan on Twitter. "Whether Reeves is behind it or not, I think this is like what happened with Zoe Kravitz and Barry Keoghan in the first one, where we saw them in the church (the second one being a random cop). In the end, Selina was never there and Barry played the Joker."

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However, this theory does come with some caveats. "I'm so tired of folk thinking Zoe Kravitz was on The Batman funeral set to trick onlookers. She was in the footage to make it more believable from Bruce's POV that he'd mistake a woman for her," points out someone else. "And that wasn't Barry Keoghan on set, it was a random extra who kinda looked like him"

Still, the idea of a red herring has sparked debate. "I don't think they would go as far as to get Heidi Klum in on this, this was a full on error," says one person.

"I thought I was going insane being the only person who thought this was just a misdirect, thank you!" says someone else.

Reeves himself might have teased the true identity of the Two-Face actor back when he confirmed Brian Tyree Henry's casting on Twitter, too.

The Batman 2 arrives on February 18, 2028. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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