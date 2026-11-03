The best Rezi 12 builds in MW4 are all about doubling down on the classic strengths of a shotgun: namely the ability to end a foe with a single close-range blast, not bothering too much with accuracy and instead running around cutting through opponents. The Rezi 12 is currently the best shotgun in Modern Warfare 4, and if you make the right sort of build, you can turn it into an absolute killing machine.
For more info on deadly loadouts, check out our list of the best MW4 guns!
Rezi 12 Apex build
Barrel: ZLR Rogue 90 25" Heavy Long Barrel
Muzzle: EXP Firelite 12 Heavy Silencer
Laser: QFL - S4.5 Bright Hip Laser
Stock: No Stock
Grip: SA B40 Assault Grip
Apex: Rezi 12 Enforcer
Though I've played with a few Rezi builds, this one remains easily the best one in my mind, one based around hipfiring with the Apex Enforcer mod, allowing for explosive slugs and pump-action cycling. This is a build for close-quarters encounters, moving rapidly, and hip-firing. The Heavy Silencer and Heavy Long Barrel are here to ensure maximum impact and effectively guarantee that any shot from the torso up will kill the opponents you encounter.
Meanwhile, the stock (or lack thereof), Assault Grip and Laser are all here to maximize hip fire accuracy and ease of use. This is a build where you fire the moment you see an enemy in close range, and works well as a secondary weapon in an assault loadout, with an AR as your primary.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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