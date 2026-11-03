Final Fantasy 7 Revelation might be the biggest in the trilogy, but Remake was the hardest to make, lead says

Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy lead Naoki Hamaguchi may be working towards what's shaping up to be the biggest and boldest installment yet, the grand finale of Revelation, but it turns out that, of the three, the first game was the hardest to make.
In an interview with French content creator mistermv, translated by Genki on Twitter (and verified by GamesRadar+), Hamaguchi is asked what the biggest development challenge of the trilogy has been, and he immediately points back to where it all began.
For a start, the development team was much smaller in the beginning. At first, Hamaguchi notes, the team was only comprised of 30 people – a number obviously eclipsed by the final credits on the game.
But more than that, Remake also had the challenge of setting up what would follow it. The start of the project meant deciding on the entire visual look and graphical quality for the Remake trilogy, for example, all while working to the pressure of pleasing the many massive FF7 fans, with the worry of the devs' efforts being insufficient in meeting players' lofty expectations.
On the other hand, Rebirth and Revelation were able to follow in the footsteps of the foundation built by Remake – while they may have been larger and more ambitious, as Hamaguchi puts it, they had a base to go on, and the team working on them had grown and evolved, too.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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