Final Fantasy 14 theorists were right all along: Evercold's second job is the ranged Zephyr DPS that uses crossbows and a deadly pet bird

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Coming alongside the Bastion tank

Screenshot from Final Fantasy 14 Evercold&#039;s extended reveal trailer, showing a cat-eared character shooing off a big, armored bird atop a cliffside.
(Image credit: Square Enix)
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After literal months of speculation and theories based on brief clues left in older trailers, Final Fantasy 14 purists have been proven right. The Evercold expansion's second new job is indeed a ranged physical DPS who uses quick-firing crossbows and a deadly pet bird in combat - and it's called Zephyr.

Announced at FF14 Fan Fest Japan, Zephyr is described as a take on a "pet job." But you're not carrying around any old bird. The Zephyr's avian familiar is called the Nephele, a winged predator who can coordinate attacks with you and provide support from above for the entire party. Good positioning is crucial for this one, it seems. You can see the Zephyr in action in the new trailer below.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Evercold - New Job: Zephyr - YouTube FINAL FANTASY XIV: Evercold - New Job: Zephyr - YouTube
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Just like the incoming Bastion job, you'll only be able to play Zephyr using the new Evolved combat system that's aiming to streamline things a bit. The Zephyr's first job quest should pop up in Gridania with a starting level of 90 when patch 8.0 arrives.

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Final Fantasy 14 Evercold also received a slight delay elsewhere during the FF14 Fan Fest. The MMO expansion is now planning to come out on February 23, 2027, though players who pre-order can enter the early access period starting on February 19, 2027. (Pre-orders open on November 4 with some extra goodies attached.)

We also got a peek at a ton of new areas coming with Evercold. There's the idyllic Sessrymnir, there's Skioblaonir which looks like a floating island of sorts, and then a montage teasing "More Locales From The Fourth." Needless to say, they're all gorgeous.

Final Fantasy 14's new typing minigame is already causing chaos as players struggle against bots and impossible words: "It just came out"

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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