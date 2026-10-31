Final Fantasy 14: Evercold gets a four week delay - the MMO's new expansion now launches in next year's very busy February season

Final Fantasy 14: Evercold has received a short and swift four-week delay. Square Enix's MMORPG expansion was originally set to release in January of next year, but an update from Final Fantasy Fan Fest Japan has revealed that it's now due to come out during the packed month of February, 2027.
Final Fantasy 14 boss Naoki Yoshida - affectionately dubbed Yoshi-P by fans - revealed the news during FF14 Fan Fest Japan. Evercold's new release date is officially February 23, 2027 with an early access period beginning on February 19, 2027.
FINAL FANTASY XIV: Evercold | Full Trailer | Launches February 23, 2027 - YouTube
Of course, February is already packed with mammoth games - everything from Fable, God of War: Laufey, Persona 4 Revival, and Metro 2039 are seemingly taking shelter from GTA 6. Here's hoping you have a spare few dozen hours a week for all the incoming goodies.
Evercold pre-orders begin on November 4, which is funnily enough the official release date of Final Fantasy 14's biggest rival: World of Warcraft Forever. (I'm sure it's just coincidental.)
Pre-order bonuses include a Kottr minion that's part of the expansion's new, fluffy, feline race, as well as a pair of earrings and early access. You can check out all the different editions over on the official website - be warned, the Final Fantasy 13 mount might tempt you to put a dent in your wallet.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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